Hilary Duff Is Starring In How I Met Your Mother Sequel Series As 'New Ted Mosby'

22 April 2021, 14:50 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 14:52

How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff has been announced following the success of How I Met Your Mother.

How I Met Your Mother’s spin-off series, How I Met Your Father has been given the green light and fans are super excited!

Hilary Duff is set to star in the new series where she’ll play the main character, Sophie, who will serve as “the new Ted Mosby”.

The Lizzie McGuire star will lead the series as a mother who recalls the story of how she met her children's father.

How I Met Your Father has already been given the go-ahead for a 10-episode season on Hulu, with This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger working on the series alongside HIMYM’s creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

Hilary Duff has been cast as Sophie in How I Met Your Father.
Hilary Duff has been cast as Sophie in How I Met Your Father. Picture: @hilaryduff/Instagram
How I Met Your Mother went on for nine years.
How I Met Your Mother went on for nine years. Picture: PA

The description for the series reads: "In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Expressing just how excited she is to star in the new series, Hilary said in a statement: “I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie.

“As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby.

“Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius.”

How I Met Your Mother came to an end in 2014.
How I Met Your Mother came to an end in 2014. Picture: CBS
Hilary Duff will play 'the new Ted Mosby' in How I Met Your Father.
Hilary Duff will play 'the new Ted Mosby' in How I Met Your Father. Picture: PA

How I Met Your Mother was hugely successful, with the series going on for nine seasons.

The show began in 2005 and wrapped in 2014, with a focus on Ted Mosby’s character telling his kids a story about how he met their mother, with each episode recalling the anecdotes which led to their relationship.

A release date for How I Met Your Father is yet to be confirmed, but since it’s based in 2021, we assume they’ll be filming this year.

It may drop at the end of the year, but if not, 2022 is looking likely.

