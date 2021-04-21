Gogglebox: The Behind-The-Scenes Tricks The Stars Use During Filming Revealed

Gogglebox producers have tips to help relax the families during filming. Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox families have their very own tips and tricks behind making the show - here's what you need to know.

By Capital FM

Gogglebox is one of the most feel-good shows to watch with the series being known for showing some of the funniest families across the UK.

With the stars being filmed in the comfort of their own homes, have you ever wondered how all the filming works with the unique setup?

We’ve got you covered - here’s everything you need to know about all the tips and tricks the Gogglebox stars use behind-the-scenes.

The Malone family are one of the most popular families on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

The producers’ secret trick to relax the Gogglebox families while the cameras are rolling

When you’re watching Gogglebox it’s not hard to get lost in what feels like a very natural TV show, and you can often wonder how they act so relaxed on camera and stay focused on whatever they’re watching on the telly.

Well, it turns out the producers have a pretty discreet trick to help the cast naturally relax and forget the cameras exist.

Speaking to the That’s After Life podcast with Esther Rantzen, Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth revealed what goes on behind-the-scenes and admitted that food played a big part in helping the families feel like they’re watching TV on a normal day.

Gyles said: “They come to your house at the beginning and they set up the camera in the room and then go away for two months."

Gyles Brandreth appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Dame Sheila Hancock. Picture: Channel 4

He continued: "The cameras are permanently in the room and you genuinely forget they are there, they're small discreet cameras.

“Then at set times you go in and you press the button and they don't give you a choice over the programmes, you watch the ones they select for you, but you're alone in the building and that lulls you into that false state of relaxation.”

Some fans of the Channel 4 show may already know that the families get sent free takeaways when they’re filming, which Gyles has hailed as a common relaxer for the Gogglebox stars.

“They sent round Deliveroo with different treats: fish and chips, indeed the chocolate eclairs, the crisps and all of that,” added Gyles.

"So these little sweetmeats arrive and they like you to be seen bringing it in and you can hear that little chit-chat and then you have the snacks together. It's great fun."

Who knew?!

