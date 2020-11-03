4 Reasons You Need To Follow After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin On Instagram

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is the star of the After movies. Picture: Getty

After actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin has rapidly grown his fanbase after playing Hardin Scott in the movies, and his Instagram already has over six million followers.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, 22, is the British actor who plays Hardin Scott in the After film franchise, which had its second instalment After We Collided released in cinemas earlier this year.

Ever since the first film came out, Hero’s fan base has grown as fans of the books and movies fell in love with the actor as well as his character.

On Instagram, Hero’s profile is scattered with his travels, modelling shots, and sneak-peeks at his glamorous life as a film star, but if you needed an excuse to follow the heartthrob this might just convince you…

Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s modelling shots are mesmerising

Hero is from a genetically blessed family – his uncles are actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes – and his Instagram is filled with smouldering shots of himself on the red carpet and on the runway.

In 2019 he closed the show for designer Ferragamo, and his strut on the catwalk proves he was born for such an attention-commanding job.

He’s also modelled for Dolce and Gabbana and Superdry.

Hero’s childhood throwback photos are everything

Clearly loving the camera from a young age, Hero occasionally treats his followers to a cute throwback post.

While one is of him as a toddler holding his middle finger up to the camera, another absolutely iconic shot is of the youngster posing with his hand on his hip in front of a Harley Davidson, wearing a t-shirt that says “I love mum.”

Everyone loves a momma’s boy.

The After actor loves his dog as much as we love him

Although he doesn’t post very often on Instagram, Hero’s beloved dog makes a frequent appearance.

He even had en entire photoshoot with his pooch by his side.

We stan.

He shows just why he won the Rising Star award

Hero won the Rising Star Award during the 2019 Ischia Global Film and Music Festival, celebrating the achievement with his mum Martha by his side.

After proudly showing off the gong on Instagram, Hero has used his platform to promote his smouldering modelling campaigns as well as just how in-demand he is with interviews in some huge publications such as Tings magazine.

