4 Reasons You Need To Follow After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin On Instagram

3 November 2020, 17:32

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is the star of the After movies
Hero Fiennes Tiffin is the star of the After movies. Picture: Getty

After actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin has rapidly grown his fanbase after playing Hardin Scott in the movies, and his Instagram already has over six million followers.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, 22, is the British actor who plays Hardin Scott in the After film franchise, which had its second instalment After We Collided released in cinemas earlier this year.

Ever since the first film came out, Hero’s fan base has grown as fans of the books and movies fell in love with the actor as well as his character.

QUIZ: Only Devoted After We Collided Fans Will Get 100% On This Movie Quiz

On Instagram, Hero’s profile is scattered with his travels, modelling shots, and sneak-peeks at his glamorous life as a film star, but if you needed an excuse to follow the heartthrob this might just convince you…

Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s modelling shots are mesmerising

Hero is from a genetically blessed family – his uncles are actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes – and his Instagram is filled with smouldering shots of himself on the red carpet and on the runway.

In 2019 he closed the show for designer Ferragamo, and his strut on the catwalk proves he was born for such an attention-commanding job.

He’s also modelled for Dolce and Gabbana and Superdry.

Hero’s childhood throwback photos are everything

View this post on Instagram

It says I love mum

A post shared by Hero Fiennes Tiffin (@hero_ft) on

Clearly loving the camera from a young age, Hero occasionally treats his followers to a cute throwback post.

While one is of him as a toddler holding his middle finger up to the camera, another absolutely iconic shot is of the youngster posing with his hand on his hip in front of a Harley Davidson, wearing a t-shirt that says “I love mum.”

Everyone loves a momma’s boy.

The After actor loves his dog as much as we love him

Although he doesn’t post very often on Instagram, Hero’s beloved dog makes a frequent appearance.

He even had en entire photoshoot with his pooch by his side.

We stan.

He shows just why he won the Rising Star award

View this post on Instagram

It’s coming home 🏆

A post shared by Hero Fiennes Tiffin (@hero_ft) on

Hero won the Rising Star Award during the 2019 Ischia Global Film and Music Festival, celebrating the achievement with his mum Martha by his side.

After proudly showing off the gong on Instagram, Hero has used his platform to promote his smouldering modelling campaigns as well as just how in-demand he is with interviews in some huge publications such as Tings magazine.

> Download Our App For All The Latest After News

More News

See more More News

You season 3 is already under production

You Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Everything We Know So Far

Will The End of the F***ing World get a third season?

The End of the F***ing World Season 3: Will The Drama Get A Third Series?

Harry Styles continues to surprise fans in the best way

Harry Styles Is Surprising Fans Who Bought Merch From His Website

A number of shops will be forced to close during lockdown two

The Shops Staying Open During Lockdown In England Part Two

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Harry Styles' fans got excited over his hair on the set of Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles Debuts Short, Gelled Hair On Set Of Don't Worry, Darling

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album