Halle Berry announced she won't be taking the part of a transgender character she planned on playing and apologised for comments made about it.

Halle Berry has made a U-turn on her upcoming role playing a transgender man and apologised for comments she made last week about 'wanting to experience that world', insisting she's listened to criticism and learnt.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a statement regretting the upcoming role and how she spoke about it.

Halle, 53, said: "Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks."

"As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

"I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera."

It was only last week she jumped on Instagram live with hairstylist Christin Brown and spoke about the role, saying she was going to have to cut off all her hair and couldn't wait to 'deep dive' into 'that world.'

She said: "That’s what I want to experience and understand and study and explore… it’s really important to me to tell stories, and that’s a woman, that’s a female story – it changes to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that. I want to get into it."

Still trying to understand why Halle Berry would be interested in playing the role of a transgender man. Sigh! pic.twitter.com/S7W2y8SMfd — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) July 5, 2020

Following her U-turn, LGBTQ non-profit GLAAD have spoken out to praise the actress for taking people's criticism on board, saying it's important for 'powerful people' in the industry to listen to the concerns of the transgender community.

They wrote: "We are pleased that @halleberry listened to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same."

"A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Docto learn about trans representation in media."

We are pleased that @halleberry listened to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same. A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in media. https://t.co/SAxSvXxbk3 — GLAAD (@glaad) July 7, 2020

