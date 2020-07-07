Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role & Apologises For Comments Made On Playing Character

7 July 2020, 10:51

Halle Berry apologises for considering a transgender role
Halle Berry apologises for considering a transgender role. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @halleberry

Halle Berry announced she won't be taking the part of a transgender character she planned on playing and apologised for comments made about it.

Halle Berry has made a U-turn on her upcoming role playing a transgender man and apologised for comments she made last week about 'wanting to experience that world', insisting she's listened to criticism and learnt.

JK Rowling Slammed For Comparing Transgender Hormone Therapy To Gay Conversion Therapy

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a statement regretting the upcoming role and how she spoke about it.

Halle, 53, said: "Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks."

"As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

"I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera."

It was only last week she jumped on Instagram live with hairstylist Christin Brown and spoke about the role, saying she was going to have to cut off all her hair and couldn't wait to 'deep dive' into 'that world.'

She said: "That’s what I want to experience and understand and study and explore… it’s really important to me to tell stories, and that’s a woman, that’s a female story – it changes to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that. I want to get into it."

Following her U-turn, LGBTQ non-profit GLAAD have spoken out to praise the actress for taking people's criticism on board, saying it's important for 'powerful people' in the industry to listen to the concerns of the transgender community.

They wrote: "We are pleased that @halleberry listened to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same."

"A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Docto learn about trans representation in media."

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Movie News

More News

See more More News

The Kissing Booth 2 plot sees Elle face more heartache

The Kissing Booth 2 Plot: What Will Happen In The Netflix Sequel?

Zac Efron was only a baby when he appeared in the first High School Musical movie!

Is Zac Efron Really Singing In High School Musical? How Old Was He When He Filmed Hit Movies?
Zac Efron's new show is coming to Netflix.

When Is 'Down To Earth With Zac Efron’ Released?

Kylie Jenner holiday photoshop fail features wobbly wine glass

Kylie Jenner's Latest Photoshop Fail Whilst On Luxury Holiday In Utah

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance

Jacob Elordi And Joey King: The Kissing Booth Couple’s Relationship Timeline And Why They Split

Features

Cassidy wants to put her Love Island Australia experience behind her.

Love Island Australia: Cassidy McGill Addresses UK Viewers With Emotional Statement

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos