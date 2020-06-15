Gossip Girl Fans Upset As Ed Westwick's 'Surprise Announcement' Is Selling Face Masks

15 June 2020, 14:21

Ed Westwick's Gossip Girl announcement leaves fans very disappointed
Ed Westwick's Gossip Girl announcement leaves fans very disappointed. Picture: Gossip Girl/ chuckbass.store/ Twitter @sophxthompson

Gossip Girl fans are rolling their eyes after Ed Westwick's countdown to a special something for fans turned out to be a line of face masks, and not an original cast reboot of the series.

Gossip Girl fans everywhere just had their hopes of some kind of original cast reboot of the iconic show dashed after Ed Westwick's 'surprise' turned out to be a line of 'XOXO' face masks- and people are really not impressed.

X Factor's Misha B Reveals Years Of PTSD Following 'Scripted' Bullying Accusations

Ed Westwick, 32, who played heartthrob Chuck Bass, sent the internet into meltdown when he posted he's 'got a little something for you' along with the signature Gossip Girl 'xoxo' leading to intense speculation about a revival of the show.

People eagerly counted down the hours until 1PM (already leaving US fans frustrated as he was referring to UK time) only for the actor to drop a link to his website which has added 'XOXO' face masks for sale for £14.

One person wrote, "This Ed Westwick "announcement" is proof that all men do is DISAPPOINT I have had it. officially" and others asked, "Sooo is there a new series of gossip girl or has Ed Westwick mugged me off."

We hate to admit, it's definitely the latter.

The final episode of GG aired in 2012- when we finally discovered who was behind the Upper East Side's most scandalous gossip blog, none other than Dan Humphries, so eight years down the line, everyone's more than ready for another dose of their favourite privileged bunch.

Aside from Ed's pretty big let down- there is good news, as a reboot has been under way for some time now, although it is with a different cast than the original.

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture the reboot of Gossip Girl would be delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is definitely one on the way.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News

Hot On Capital

Who is Love Island's Josh Moss? We take a closer look

Love Island Australia Josh Moss: Job, Instagram And Where Is He Now Revealed?
Love Island's Grant Crapp was not on good terms with viewers after the 2018 show

Love Island Australia Grant Crapp: Girlfriend, Instagram And Where Is He Now?
Love Island's Tayla Damir and everything she's up to now revealed

Love Island Australia Tayla Damir: Age, Instagram And Who Is Her Boyfriend Now?
Love Island Aussie contestant Justin Lacko has a very different life now

Love Island Australia Justin Lacko: Instagram, Age And Girlfriend Now Revealed
Love Island's Natasha Cherie went to the villa looking for her Mr.Right

Love Island Australia Natasha Cherie: Instagram, Job And Where Is She Now
The Love Island Australia cast: What are their real jobs?

Love Island Australia Cast: Their Jobs Away From The Villa Revealed