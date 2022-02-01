Gigi Hadid Joins Netflix Show ‘Next In Fashion’ With Tan France

Gigi Hadid is co-hosting Next In Fashion season two. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid has joined Netflix for a huge new hosting job, alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France.

Gigi Hadid is bringing her fashion and modelling expertise to Netflix, for the new series of Next In Fashion.

Queer Eye's stylist Tan France hosted series one of the show alongside Alexa Chung, but he'll now be joined by his bestie Gigi.

Announcing the news Gigi would be filling the slot for series two, the famous pals wrote on Instagram: “Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER! You read that right!

Gigi Hadid and Tan France have been friends for a few years. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Tan France will host Next In Fashion on Netflix. Picture: Getty

“The secret’s out. You better get ready, casting is now open.”

They credited their friendship to Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, who appeared as a judge during the series.

It comes after reports in 2020 Next In Fashion wouldn’t get a season two, with Tan telling Variety at the time: “We don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Next In Fashion sees budding designers given the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality as they create outfits for a different brief and client every week, all the while working with and competing against their fellow hopeful creatives.

Alexa Chung co-hosted Next In Fashion series one. Picture: Netflix

At the end of each episode the designers will display their work on the catwalk with professional models and a winner is picked between the fashion experts and other various industry moguls who are brought in to judge.

Tan and Gigi will offer their expert guidance throughout the process.

Next In Fashion series one was won by South Korean designer Minju Kim, who won £250,000 and was able to create an entire collection of her own.

Her designs are now stocked at NET-A-PORTER!

