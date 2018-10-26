Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Surgery She Regrets And You’d Never Guess What It Was

The Geordie Shore star has never been shy of admitting how many times she has been under the knife, but there’s one procedure she wishes she hadn’t had done.

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry is no stranger to going under the knife but she’s revealed that there is one cosmetic surgery procedure she wishes she had never had.

Chloe – who has had over £50,000 of surgery - revealed to the tabloids, “People think I’ve had loads of surgery right, but it's so funny because I’ve only actually had three procedures.

"I’ve only had a nose job, my boobs and my belly. It’s so annoying, it gets on my nerves."I’ll tell you one thing though – going public about getting my belly done is the worst mistake ever. I had a line put in, it's not even that good, so no more. But if I do, I will not be going public about it.

"Chloe has also previously spoken out about her nose job and how she will need reconstructive surgery to help her breathe properly again. She explained,

“I regret my nose - I hate my nose. It's just too small, my nostrils need to be widened. I can't really breathe out of my nose.

“I used to be ugly. Before Geordie Shore I could never afford to get anything changed so now I've got the money I'll do whatever makes me happy.”

