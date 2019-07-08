Chloe Ferry Quits Geordie Shore Again After Sam Gowland Is Booted Off The Show

Chloe Ferry has quit after walking out of the Geordie Shore house. Picture: Chloe Ferry / Sam Gowland/Instagram

Chloe Ferry has left Geordie Shore once again, just weeks after returning to the reality TV show.

Chloe Ferry has quit Geordie Shore again after a violent row in the house which saw her on-off boyfriend Sam Gowland booted off the show.

According to the tabloids, Chloe followed Sam out the door after a huge row broke out in the house they share with their co-stars.

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland have had a turbulent relationship. Picture: Sam Gowland/Instagram

A source said: "After show bosses made a U-turn and let him back into the house, Sam got into a massive bust-up with the others and went wild.

"He ended up having to be removed again after his behaviour was seen as threatening and intimidating. It was really shocking and no one expected him to react that way.

"Everyone was stunned at his outburst. He's been suspended again because of his actions.”

Chloe was said to be fuming Sam was kicked out, so walked out with him and declared she’s quit.

However, the crew are apparently taking her decision lightly as she often “makes rash decisions without thinking long term”.

The source added: “Right now she’s out of the house and is standing by Sam. It’s a big mess.”

Last month, Chloe left viewers extremely confused after she tweeted to say she wouldn’t be returning to the series but days later posted a photo on Instagram to reveal she’d begun filming again.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the reality TV star and her Love Island beau, after they split in May following allegations he slept with one of his co-stars. They later reunited following a holiday, only to split again in June.

