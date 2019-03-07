Charlotte Crosby Leaves An Event In Tears Without Boyfriend Joshua Ritchie After Crying She Was “Betrayed”

Charlotte Crosby ended her night out by crying about everyone "betraying" her. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The former Geordie Shore star left Emily Atack’s In The Style clothing launch in tears after being heard saying she had been “betrayed by everyone”.

Fans are worried that something might be up with Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend, Joshua Ritchie after she left a clothing launch event last night in tears and without him.

Charlotte was at the launch of Emily Atack’s In The Style clothing line, where she posed for photos on the red carpet with Josh, but ended the night crying and saying she had been “betrayed by everyone” with Josh nowhere to be seen.

The tabloids had initially reported that the reason for Charlotte’s tears was that she hadn’t been allowed access into the VIP area – despite her being close friends with the founder of the clothing label.

The feeling of being betrayed by every1 you no is honestly one of the worst 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) March 7, 2019

The former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram story to debunk that rumour but didn’t elaborate on what had caused her tears, apart from tweeting, “The feeling of being betrayed by every1 you no is honestly one of the worst”.

Charlotte had also posted on her Instagram story about the how fake people in the industry can be, writing, “Another thing..... I've got such a big f**king problem with fake f**kers in this industry. Make me laugh SO SO SOOOO much.....

“I'm so glad I've got a very small circle of REAL friends, And not just making FALSE FRIENDSHIPS for social status. That must be painful man SO PAINFUL.”

Charlotte has been dating Josh for around a year and a half and has yet to confirm or deny whether the tears were anything to do with him.

