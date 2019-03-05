Megan Barton-Hanson Fires Back At Critics After Backlash Over Power Of Beauty Campaign

5 March 2019, 13:54 | Updated: 5 March 2019, 14:03

Megan Barton-Hanson hit back at criticism over her new campaign with Avon
Megan Barton-Hanson hit back at criticism over her new campaign with Avon. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson is a woman who knows how to stand up for herself, so it was only natural the Love Island star responded to criticism over her new campaign with Avon, which challenges beauty stereotypes.

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has joined Avon’s new beauty campaign, which challenges the media’s perception and stereotypes of beauty.

But Wes Nelson’s ex girlfriend has received criticism over her part in the campaign, with many people questioning her involvement despite undergoing thousands of pounds worth of cosmetic surgery.

Megan Barton-Hanson Exposes Wes Nelson’s Explicit Texts On Instagram After Dancing On Ice Star Asks Ex To Perform Explicit Sex Act

Replying to the model’s Instagram post about her role in the campaign, one person wrote: “Says the person who spent £30k on plastic surgeries,” as another said: “I’m sorry meg but what you’ve shown of yourself in your brief time in the public eye is artificial.”

Hitting back at the criticism, Megan said: “This is the sort of mentality we are working against.

“So narrow minded. Let people do with what ever they want to to make themselves feel beautiful, makeup, surgery, clothing! Let people live.”

She also fired back at another follower: “So you’re mad because I was ugly before surgery now I'm weird looking! I'm a s**t because I worked in the sex industry and there's a video of me doing my old webcam job on porn hub! So narrow minded.”

However, some fans have been quick to defend the reality star, with one writing: “Are people stupid? The whole point of this campaign is to love yourself, and to bring up the point of you having plastic surgery is a HUGE example of finding difficulty in that.”

> Download Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Georgia Steel was caught hooking up with Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Georgia Steel Breaks Celebs Go Dating Rules… By Kissing Fellow Celeb Malique Thompson-Dwyer

TV & Film

Travis Scott deleted Instagram to 'prove his loyalty' to Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Deleted Instagram To Prove His Loyalty To His Baby Mama
Chelsee Healey isn't going down well with Celebs Go Dating viewers.

Fans Urge Chelsee Healey To Quit Celebs Go Dating After She’s ‘Rude’ To Most Of Her Dates

TV & Film

Madison Beer plays Capital's 'Finish The Lyric'

Madison Beer Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber In 'Finish The Lyric'
Louis Tomlinson fans unlock 'Two Of Us' video clip

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson's 'Two Of Us' Video Clip From Scavenger Hunt

Louis Tomlinson

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Whether in a relationship or single, these ladies are serious #goals.

From Khloe Kardashian To Ariana Grande - 5 Fierce Female Celebs Who Prove You Don't Need A Man
Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas And Demi Lovato: The Pop Duo's Friendship In Pictures

Nick Jonas

Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed: Profiles Of Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, and Bobby
Jordyn Woods's transformation throughout the years

Jordyn Woods Before And After: We Take A Look At Her Transformation Over The Years
Friendships just don't get any cuter than Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, right?

5 Reasons We Love Camila Cabello And Taylor Swift’s Friendship