Megan Barton-Hanson Fires Back At Critics After Backlash Over Power Of Beauty Campaign

Megan Barton-Hanson hit back at criticism over her new campaign with Avon. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson is a woman who knows how to stand up for herself, so it was only natural the Love Island star responded to criticism over her new campaign with Avon, which challenges beauty stereotypes.

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has joined Avon’s new beauty campaign, which challenges the media’s perception and stereotypes of beauty.

But Wes Nelson’s ex girlfriend has received criticism over her part in the campaign, with many people questioning her involvement despite undergoing thousands of pounds worth of cosmetic surgery.

Megan Barton-Hanson Exposes Wes Nelson’s Explicit Texts On Instagram After Dancing On Ice Star Asks Ex To Perform Explicit Sex Act

Replying to the model’s Instagram post about her role in the campaign, one person wrote: “Says the person who spent £30k on plastic surgeries,” as another said: “I’m sorry meg but what you’ve shown of yourself in your brief time in the public eye is artificial.”

Hitting back at the criticism, Megan said: “This is the sort of mentality we are working against.

“So narrow minded. Let people do with what ever they want to to make themselves feel beautiful, makeup, surgery, clothing! Let people live.”

She also fired back at another follower: “So you’re mad because I was ugly before surgery now I'm weird looking! I'm a s**t because I worked in the sex industry and there's a video of me doing my old webcam job on porn hub! So narrow minded.”

However, some fans have been quick to defend the reality star, with one writing: “Are people stupid? The whole point of this campaign is to love yourself, and to bring up the point of you having plastic surgery is a HUGE example of finding difficulty in that.”

> Download Our App For The Latest Celebrity News