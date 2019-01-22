Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Shares Foul Mouthed Rant At Fan Who Suggested She Was Faking Her Pregnancy

22 January 2019, 13:13

Chantelle Connelly launched a foul-mouthed rant at a fan who accused her of faking her pregnancy.
Chantelle Connelly launched a foul-mouthed rant at a fan who accused her of faking her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

The former reality star attacked the woman’s weight after she questioned where Chantelle Connelly’s bump was.

Former Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly launched into a foul-mouthed rant at a fan who questioned where the star’s baby bump was.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Reveals She’s Been Hospitalised With A Kidney Infection After Dancing On Ice Absence

After a fan commented on how small Chantelle still was despite confirming she was pregnant back in September, the former reality star hit back, calling the fan rude names about her weight.

Chantelle posted a picture back in October of her toned stomach with the caption, “Roll on my baby bod I’m to [sic] excited”, to which the fan commented, “There was a post months ago about her being pregnant before I even fell pregnant.

Chantelle responded to this fan's comment.
Chantelle responded to this fan's comment. Picture: Instagram

“I’ve got a bump n I was fat as well she’s like a stick with no bump she ain’t pregnant it’s sick how people can lie about s**t like tht” [sic].

Chantelle responded, “Wow get on this sick hating fat ***** saying I’m lying about being pregnant cause I ain’t a fat b*****d like herself.”

Chantelle Connelly showed off her tiny baby bump.
Chantelle Connelly showed off her tiny baby bump. Picture: Instagram

She then posted another photo on her story showing her tiny bump at over five months pregnant.

Chantelle confirmed the pregnancy back in September but hasn’t shared many photos of her pregnancy body on Instagram to date.

