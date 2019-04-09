Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Relationship Timeline: Game Of Thrones Stars’ Off-Screen Romance and Stunning Wedding

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married in 2018. Picture: Getty

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met while filming Game of Thrones, as they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie became husband and wife last year as they tied the knot at a romantic Scotland wedding surrounded by their co-stars, seven years after first meeting.

Kit and Rose met while filming the HBO series, as their characters Jon Snow and Ygritte became entwined in a passionate romance.

But how did the co-stars take their relationship to the next level off-screen, and what do we know about their wedding?

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met while filming Game of Thrones. Picture: Getty

How They Met

Kit and Rose met on the set of Game of Thrones, as Rose fell in love with her now-husband’s character Jon Snow.

They fell in love while filming in Iceland, with Kit later explaining to Vogue magazine: “The country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married in June 2018. Picture: Getty

Going Public With Their Relationship

In the early stages of their romance, they kept their relationship a secret but sparked rumours they were together when they were spotted on a cosy dinner date in London.

They then made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London in 2016, quashing reports they briefly split – despite never actually confirming their romance.

Moving In Together

In May 2017 Kit and Rose moved in together in London, but with Rose’s character no longer in Game of Thrones at this point the couple were forced to FaceTime a lot to keep up the communication.

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie announced their engagement in The Times. Picture: Getty

Getting Engaged

Months later in September it was formally announced in the newspaper the couple had got engaged, after Kit got down on one knee during a romantic break to the English countryside as they sipped red wine by a log fire.

Their Wedding

Leslie and Kit tied the knot on June 23 2018 in a village church, Kirkton of Rayne in Scotland. It was followed by a private reception at a castle owned by Leslie’s family, Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Most of the Game of Thrones stars were of course in attendance at the nuptials, including Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.

Kit later credited Game of Thrones for giving him “my future family” and “my life from here on in".

