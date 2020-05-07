Florence Pugh Hits Back At Critics Of 45 Year Old 'Scrubs' Boyfriend Zach Braff

7 May 2020, 12:53

Florence Pugh says she can date whoever she wants in Elle interview
Florence Pugh defends relationship with 22 year age gap in Elle interview. Picture: Getty Images

Academy Award nominated actress, Florence Pugh, has shut down critics of her relationship with 45-year-old 'Scrubs' actor, Zac Braff, in an interview with Elle.

Little Women star Florence Pugh has fiercely defended her relationship with 45-year-old Zach Braff in an interview with Elle, letting people know she can, and will, be dating anyone she wants to, and we say you go girl!

WATCH: Florence Pugh Calls Out Trolls After They 'Hurl Abuse' At 45-Year-Old Partner

The 24-year-old British actress who is in a relationship with the Scrubs actor 22 years her senior, told the publication:

"I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to, I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre."

"I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life."

"'It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there."

Florence Pugh at the 2020 Academy Awards where she was nominated for 'Little Women'
Florence Pugh at the 2020 Academy Awards where she was nominated for 'Little Women'. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first the time the A-lister has slammed nosy critics, taking to Instagram in April to say: "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love."

"I would never in my life ever, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love."

Florence finished her iconic clap back by offering anyone with negative comments to unfollow her, and we're obsessed with how savage she went with it all.

The actresses next big acting role is alongside Scarlett Johannessen in Marvel's Black Widow series, set for release in Autumn 2020.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News

Hot On Capital

Katy Perry and John Legend are getting involved in the next Disney Family Singalong

ABC Announce Another Disney Family Singalong Starring Katy Perry, John Legend And More

Music

Too Hot To Handle fans are awaiting another instalment of the show on Netflix

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle?

Harry Jowsey reportedly had a brief romance with Madison Wyborny when he split from Francesca Farago

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey ‘Secretly' Dated Co-Star Madison Wyborny Before Reuniting With Francesca Farago
The Too Hot to Handle cast members

Too Hot To Handle: Cast And Contestants Of The Netflix Show You Need To Know More About
Chloe Veitch is the loveable Essex girl on Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch: Job, Age, And Pageant Winner Past
Laura Lewis is Netflix's latest star in 'The Half

Leah Lewis: Age, Nationality & Dating History Of 'The Half Of It' Actress