Florence Pugh Hits Back At Critics Of 45 Year Old 'Scrubs' Boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh defends relationship with 22 year age gap in Elle interview. Picture: Getty Images

Academy Award nominated actress, Florence Pugh, has shut down critics of her relationship with 45-year-old 'Scrubs' actor, Zac Braff, in an interview with Elle.

Little Women star Florence Pugh has fiercely defended her relationship with 45-year-old Zach Braff in an interview with Elle, letting people know she can, and will, be dating anyone she wants to, and we say you go girl!

WATCH: Florence Pugh Calls Out Trolls After They 'Hurl Abuse' At 45-Year-Old Partner

The 24-year-old British actress who is in a relationship with the Scrubs actor 22 years her senior, told the publication:

"I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to, I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre."

"I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life."

"'It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there."

Florence Pugh at the 2020 Academy Awards where she was nominated for 'Little Women'. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first the time the A-lister has slammed nosy critics, taking to Instagram in April to say: "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love."

"I would never in my life ever, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love."

Florence finished her iconic clap back by offering anyone with negative comments to unfollow her, and we're obsessed with how savage she went with it all.

The actresses next big acting role is alongside Scarlett Johannessen in Marvel's Black Widow series, set for release in Autumn 2020.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News