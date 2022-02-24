From 'Euphoria' To 'The Fear Index' – The Shows Setting The Bar For 2022

The Fear Index – streaming on NOW. Picture: Getty / Sky

'Euphoria' season two has been one of the biggest TV shows to kick off 2022, raising expectations for the rest of our on-screen entertainment.

February is the time to make room in your TV-bingeing schedule, because there are loads of hotly-anticipated shows to stay glued to this month.

If you don’t know where to get your next dose of escapism after flying through series such as Succession and Euphoria, Capital’s Aimee Vivian is sharing the shows she can't get enough of and what she’ll be switching on next.

From latest blockbuster Freaky, to tense drama The Fear Index, here are Aimee's top picks streaming this February on NOW:

And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... . Picture: NOW

It's been so long without the likes of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in my life, that now I've got my fix I just hope their lifestyles are what the future holds in store for me.

As the New York ladies navigate their careers, families and love-lives in their mid-50s, we got a whole new spin on the characters we initially fell in love with at the turn of the millennium!

Everything you loved about the original series makes a reappearance, from the iconic fashion to the dating faux paus, not forgetting of course, their impressive shoe collection.

The Fear Index

The Fear Index . Picture: NOW

I knew this would be a bit of me, yes, I already have binge-watched The Fear Index in one sitting!

There’s something really fascinating about the thought of AI technology and how it can influence the world... and The Fear Index, where an American physicist creates an AI system that starts spinning out of control, is exactly the kind of gripping TV I can't get enough of.

Freaky

Freaky . Picture: NOW

Vince Vaughn will never ever fail to make me laugh which is why I recommend Freaky to everyone. A body-swap plot I was not expecting, his serial killer character swaps bodies with a high school student and she must reverse the change within 24 hours or forever be stuck as a middle-aged man.

I just want to see Vince Vaughn doing the cheerleader dance over and over again, plus Kathryn Newton is an actual babe and such a boss actor.

What a twist on the standard teen high school movie with loads of laughs!

As we wait for new series and film favourites to drop, here's what else we're obsessed with on NOW at the moment.

And yes, obviously Euphoria's on there so let us tell you why the hype is so big...

Euphoria season two

Euphoria . Picture: NOW

If anyone's not watching Euphoria, they definitely know what it is! It's the show, starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi taking over every corner of the internet.

After season one came out in 2019 – available on NOW – we couldn't wait to see the return of iconic characters like Rue on our screens again. Season two began in January and is currently streaming weekly.

The show follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media, and season two has taken a dark and captivating turn.

The Equalizer season two

The Equalizer. Picture: NOW

The Equalizer is back – as one of TV's most successful franchises got renewed for season two.

Starring the legendary Queen Latifah, a second season was a no-brainer after the first received such high reviews.

Without giving any spoilers away, The Equalizer follows Robyn McCall (Latifah) a single mum with a teenage daughter and a mysterious background.

Known as 'The Equalizer' to a trusted few – McCall is an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden while dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age . Picture: NOW

A historical drama set during a period of immense economic change in the US, The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook (played by And Just Like That... icon Cynthia Nixon).

Marian becomes unintentionally involved in a social war between one of her old-money aunts and her super rich neighbours, a business-focused railroad tycoon and his determined wife.

Torn between following the historic rules of society and carving her own future, much like the Royal Family are depicted in The Crown, Marian must make big decisions about her path.

