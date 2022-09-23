Drag Race UK Series 2 Star George Ward, Known As Cherry Valentine, Dies Aged 28

23 September 2022, 15:07

George Ward, aka Cherry Valentine, has died
George Ward, aka Cherry Valentine, has died. Picture: Cherry Valentine/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Drag Race UK series two contestant George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died aged 28.

George Ward’s family have described his death as a ‘profound shock’.

The performer, known by stage name Cherry Valentine, took part in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two and went on to front a documentary of their own called Gypsy Queen and Proud.

In a statement, George’s family said: “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George - Cherry Valentine - has tragically passed away.

Meet The Cast Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4

"This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced."

They added: “As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.

Cherry Valentine took part in Drag Race UK series 2
Cherry Valentine took part in Drag Race UK series 2. Picture: BBC

"We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie."

George was raised in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the Traveller community and qualified as a mental health nurse in 2015 before pursuing a career in drag.

Drag Race UK stars have been flooding social media with their tributes, with host RuPaul and season two’s Bimini Bon Boulash leading the messages.

Ru wrote on Twitter: "So sad to hear. A bright star and a lovely person. @TheCValentine. Always in our hearts."

Bimini tweeted: “At a loss for words. One of those souls so pure, so raw, so real. I’m incredibly lucky to have known George and witnessed their infectious spirit.

“Their patience and kindness was their superpower. They saw you for you and not many people have that empathetic trait. My heart.”

A'Whora had a heartbreaking tribute after the news of George's death
A'Whora had a heartbreaking tribute after the news of George's death. Picture: A'Whora/Instagram

A’Whora, real name George Boyle, posted an emotional statement to Instagram Stories: “I cannot even begin to process today’s news, I honestly have never been so heartbroken and in a state of shock so much!

“I’ve lost not only a sister but someone who for the last 7 months had become my best friend who I would call and text about everything and anything! We had so much planned and you had so much greatness ahead, and I know your legacy and talent will forever live on.

“I love you beyond words will ever understand! I will never stop being inspired by you and will continue to fight for your voice to be heard! I love you. R.I.P,” they wrote.

Winner of series two, Lawrence Chaney, meanwhile shared a photo of Ward on Instagram Stories, alongside a broken heart emoji.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Fans have been enjoying their first trip to see After Ever Happy

After Ever Happy Fan Reactions Are Taking Over The Internet

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

How To Watch After Ever Happy In The UK & What Time It's Coming Out

Adam Levine is set to reunite with Maroon 5 for a charity concert

Adam Levine Set To Perform With Maroon 5 For First Time Amid Cheating Allegations

It's A Fresh Start Winning Weekend On Capital

Win The New iPhone 14 This Winning Weekend

Radio

Omaze is teaming up with Global's Make Some Noise

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw Is Teaming Up With Global’s Make Some Noise - Here's How To Enter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star