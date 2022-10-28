Disney Reveals First Plus-Size Heroine Character In Animated Short Film

Disney has made history with 'Reflect'. Picture: Disney

Reflect is the first Disney animation to feature a plus-size heroine in a central role, here are all the reactions to the milestone character.

Disney has made history as they unveiled their first plus-size female lead character for the upcoming animated short film, Reflect.

The animation explores themes of body dysmorphia, image and self-esteem, with many already praising Disney's inclusion of such poignant topics.

Reflect is the latest addition to the Short Circuit series, which is a collection of short experimental projects released to Disney+.

The platform describes the uplifting tale: "A ballet dancer battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power."

Disney has created it's first plus-size character, Bianca. Picture: Disney

'Reflect' is the newest Disney Short Circuit project. Picture: Disney

In a teaser clip for the six-minute film released by Disney, ballet dancer Bianca practises a routine in the mirror before she starts to assess her appearance.

Director Hillary Bradfield – a creative who has worked on the likes of Frozen and Encanto 2 – revealed that she hopes the aptly named Reflect will make audiences "feel more positively about themselves and how they look”.

"Sometimes you go to the dark place to get to the good place. And that just makes the good place that much more beautiful", Bradfield said, reflecting on the inspiration behind the movie.

16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect! https://t.co/WAqEt3Tdpa — Meg Potter (@MeganPotter_) October 26, 2022

REFLECT on Disney+ (Series: Short Circuit). Do recommend for anyone that struggles with the image they see in the mirror. So, everyone. But this is especially for those of us that society shuns for having a body that doesn’t match the alleged “perfect” image. #bodypositivity pic.twitter.com/fxr4gy9EPT — Katie. (@vintage_katie_) October 27, 2022

Nice but it would be better if they made a plus size character who’s story doesn’t revolve around their body image. — lia⁷ (@liasmultiverse) October 27, 2022

Praise quickly rolled in as clips from the upcoming flick took Twitter by storm, with one excited viewer writing: “I wish I could have seen this when I was younger! But so happy things are changing!”

However, the film's synopsis did divide audiences, with some criticising that the first plus-size character was defined by their weight.

A user tweeted: "Nice but it would be better if they made a plus size character who’s story doesn’t revolve around their body image. [sic]"

