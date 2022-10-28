Disney Reveals First Plus-Size Heroine Character In Animated Short Film

28 October 2022, 17:39 | Updated: 28 October 2022, 17:41

Disney has made history with 'Reflect'
Disney has made history with 'Reflect'. Picture: Disney

Reflect is the first Disney animation to feature a plus-size heroine in a central role, here are all the reactions to the milestone character.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Disney has made history as they unveiled their first plus-size female lead character for the upcoming animated short film, Reflect.

The animation explores themes of body dysmorphia, image and self-esteem, with many already praising Disney's inclusion of such poignant topics.

Netflix Is Going To Charge You For Others Using Your Login

Reflect is the latest addition to the Short Circuit series, which is a collection of short experimental projects released to Disney+.

The platform describes the uplifting tale: "A ballet dancer battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power."

Disney has created it's first plus-size character, Bianca
Disney has created it's first plus-size character, Bianca. Picture: Disney
'Reflect' is the newest Disney Short Circuit project
'Reflect' is the newest Disney Short Circuit project. Picture: Disney

In a teaser clip for the six-minute film released by Disney, ballet dancer Bianca practises a routine in the mirror before she starts to assess her appearance.

Director Hillary Bradfield – a creative who has worked on the likes of Frozen and Encanto 2 – revealed that she hopes the aptly named Reflect will make audiences "feel more positively about themselves and how they look”.

"Sometimes you go to the dark place to get to the good place. And that just makes the good place that much more beautiful", Bradfield said, reflecting on the inspiration behind the movie.

Praise quickly rolled in as clips from the upcoming flick took Twitter by storm, with one excited viewer writing: “I wish I could have seen this when I was younger! But so happy things are changing!”

However, the film's synopsis did divide audiences, with some criticising that the first plus-size character was defined by their weight.

A user tweeted: "Nice but it would be better if they made a plus size character who’s story doesn’t revolve around their body image. [sic]"

