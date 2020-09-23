Courtney Act: Everything You Need To Know Including Real Name, Instagram And Partner

Courtney Act is taking on Celebrity Karaoke Club. Picture: ITV / Getty

Drag Race and reality TV star Courtney Act is taking on Celebrity Karaoke Club – what’s her age and what does she do? Let’s take a look.

Courtney Act is set to have the nation falling in love with her all over again as she performs on new series Celebrity Karaoke Club alongside a whole host of other stars.

The drag queen idol is taking on the challenge to get over her fear of karaoke, after singing and performing for years professionally.

Here’s everything you need to know about Courtney, including her age, her Instagram and what she does.

Who is Courtney Act, what is her real name?

Courtney Act's real name is Shane Jenek. Picture: Courtney Act/Instagram

Courtney Act, real name Shane Jenek, is an Australian drag queen who is best known for competing in RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2013.

Courtney hit the spotlight on Australian Idol in 2003 but expanded her fanbase when she appeared on Drag Race and Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2013 – which she went on to win.

How old is Courtney Act?

Courtney, aka Shane’s, age is 38; her birthday is 18 February.

What does Courtney Act do?

Courtney Act is a performer. Picture: Courtney Act/Instagram

After finding fame on reality TV, Courtney continued to perform around the world and has a pop-cabaret show titled Fluid planned for 2021.

She’s also released her own music and hosts The Bi Life, a programme featuring bisexual people on the dating scene in Barcelona.

Does Courtney Act have a partner?

Courtney/Shane keeps her private life away from the spotlight so it’s not publicly known whether she’s dating anyone.

What is Courtney Act’s Instagram?

Courtney has over one million followers on Instagram – you can follow her @courtneyact.

She typically posts glamorous selfies and is a vocal activist for the trans community.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity And TV News