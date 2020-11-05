6 Cinema Releases Headed Straight To Streaming To Get You Through Lockdown

Cinema releases that went straight to streaming. Picture: Apatow Productions/ Universal Productions

Big screen films have been forced to head straight to streaming as cinema visits are restricted and banned- so what new movies are online to get you through this lockdown?

Ah 2020, what a wonderfully awful year you have been, forcing us all indoors for *literally* months to indulge our Netflix habits as an olympic sport and leap on quality new releases as if we're being reunited with an old friend.

The pandemic has forced huge cinema releases to rethink what they want to do, hold off until COVID-19 is a distant memory (fingers crossed), or, put their flick onto the streaming sites being watched by millions of people around the world now, more than ever.

So, one silver lining for everyone is the stack of amazing movies on offer across a variety of streaming sites to relieve some of the monotony of lockdown.

Let's dive in...

Borat 2/ Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Unlike the original Borat (2006), the long awaited sequel had a very limited cinema release and headed straight to Amazon on the same day it hit the big screen.

Over a decade after the first instalment, Borat returns to America from Khazakstan with a mission to offer 'prodigious bribe to American Regime'.

Like the original, it has some seriously scandalous hidden-camera moments including putting a prominent political figure in a pretty compromising position.

You can stream the sequel for free if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber.

King of Staten Island

The semi-autobiographical comedy-drama starring Pete Davidson and directed by the legendary Judd Apatow (Superbad) was pulled from cinemas during the summer of 2020.

It was added to Netflix back in June and has been met with seriously good reviews with an audience score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is loosely based on SNL comedian Pete, who lost his Dad, who was a firefighter, during 9/11 and is a seriously heartwarming and funny watch- and it's super nice to see Pete in a starring role!

Trolls World Tour

It's been called a 'big Hollywood bet that paid off' after cancelling its cinema release and making the film available to stream for rent for £1.99 or buy for £13.99 on Amazon Prime and has mad itself a ton of money.

The sequel reportedly made Universal Pictures more money in three weeks than the original did throughout its five month run in the cinemas, racking up $100 million in rentals!

The star-studded line-up sees the likes of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick

The synopsis reads: "When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls."

If you don't know, get to know!

A Rainy Day In New York

A star-studded cast is an understatement as this production sees actual Timothée Chalamet kiss the lips of Selena Gomez in a rom-com that has had its fair share of controversy thanks to its director, Woody Allen (google it).

The film was completed some time ago and had a limited release, but the official date it hits streaming sites is said to be November 10th 2020.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Oh hey, Sacha Baron Cohen, who'd have thought you be appearing on this list twice, because we definitely didn't!

This court drama based on very true events hit Netflix in late September and stars Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (long time no see?) and Michael Keaton.

It follows the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged with conspiracy and more after protesting the Vietnam war.

Now, it may not sound like the most escapist of all the films listed, but we promise you, for a trial-based film it's gripping, funny and gives you a serious history lesson!

The film has been met with rave reviews and has a whopping 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, earning itself a badge of 'certified fresh' which is pretty rare.

Give it a watch, if only to have Eddy Redmayne on your screen for a couple of hours and thanks us later.

Hamilton

Turning our sites to the newest kid on the block, Disney+ and the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, which now has a home on the streaming site.

Now, you can find out what the buzz is all about without having to try and secure theatre tickets, which feel like a thing of the past right now anyway!

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda who also stars in the incredible re-telling of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and his, frankly, bizarre and incredible life, the addition of the musical to streaming sites was an enormous moment when it was released back in July!

