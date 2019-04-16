Cheryl And Emma Bunton To Guest Judge Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

Cheryl will star on Ru Paul's Drag Race as a guest judge. Picture: Getty / VH1

Cheryl has apparently been confirmed to have a guest slot on the judging panel of Ru Paul’s Drag Race when it airs in the UK later this year.

Cheryl is no stranger to the judging panels of reality TV shows, starring on The X Factor for a number of years and being a captain on BBC’s The Greatest Dancer earlier this year.

And later this year we’ll apparently see the Girls Aloud star on the panel of Ru Paul’s Drag Race as a guest judge when it comes to the UK.

Emma Bunton will also appear on Ru Paul's Drag Race as a guest judge. Picture: Getty

The 35 year old is said to have filmed an episode of the competition last week, alongside permanent judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

The British version of the hit American show will air later this year, with Emma Bunton also apparently signed up as a guest judge after stepping in as a guest judge on the US version last year.

A show source told the tabloids: “Girls Aloud have had a massive impact on pop culture in the UK so telly bosses were desperate to get Cheryl involved.

“She jumped at the chance and recently visited the set to film as a guest judge.

“Cheryl gave her comments on contestants who performed a lip-sync to her 2012 No1 single 'Call My Name'. Viewers will love it.”

