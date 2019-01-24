Charlotte Crosby Brands Roxanne Pallett A Backstabber After Celebrity Coach Trip Vote

24 January 2019, 16:03

Charlotte Crosby has branded Roxanne Pallett a backstabber
Charlotte Crosby has branded Roxanne Pallett a backstabber. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Roxanne Pallett rubbed Charlotte Crosby the wrong way in her first TV appearance since Celebrity Big Brother last year.

In the latest episode of Celebrity Coach Trip, controversial actress Roxanne Pallett joined the coach but clashed with Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby.

During a snorkelling trip, Roxanne jumped into the water and suffered a wardrobe malfunction causing the TV star to lose her swimming bottoms and make her way back bottomless.

Things got more awkward when it was time to vote off the next couple.

Charlotte Crosby And Joshua Ritchie’s Relationship: How They Met, Break-Ups And Pregnancy Rumours

"Tonight we're voting for Charlotte and Josh," Roxanne said.

"There are no other reasons, but the only activity we did as a group was the wine tasting and we didn't really see Josh..."

An offended Charlotte was not here for their explanations, hitting back with: "I feel like it's personal. I feel like it's a bad one. I'll remember this vote!"

The episode then cuts to Charlotte talking away from the group, insisting: "Roxy plays it all sweet and innocent, then she stabs you in the back at the last minute."

This was Roxanne's first return to TV after the Celebrity Big Brother ‘punch gate’, where she accused Ryan Thomas of "punching her repeatedly". However, Roxanne came under fire after footage of the incident showed otherwise.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sam Bird throws shade at Georgia Steel at the NTA's

Love Island’s Sam Bird Says “Good Luck” To Any Guy Who Dates Ex-Girlfriend Georgia Steel
Cardi B's Las Vegas residency has been confirmed.

Cardi B’s Las Vegas Residency: Everything You Need To Know About Her Shows At KAOS
Fans have raised over $5000 to celebrateHarry Styles’ 25th birthday.

Harry Styles’ Fans Have Raised Over $5000 For LGBTQ Charity To Celebrate His 25th Birthday
Things turned very nasty between the pair.

Ferne McCann Investigated After She ‘Threw Drink At Love Island’s Adam Collard’ At The NTAs
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have pushed their wedding date back once again.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Have Cancelled Their Wedding For The Second Time

Justin Bieber

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande

Riverdale is getting a Katy Keene spin-off.

Netflix’s Riverdale Is Confirmed To Be Getting A Katy Keene Spin Off
Love Island cast members who have kept it lowkey since leaving the villa.

Love Island 2018 Contestants We Totally Forgot About And What They're Doing Now
Ariana Grande's got fans feeling poor after '7 Rings' drop

These Ariana Grande '7 Rings' Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello already has an title in mind for her second album

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters