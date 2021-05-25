Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 Cast: Meet The Line-Up For The New Series

Celebrity Gogglebox returns for 2021. Picture: Channel 4

By Capital FM

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for 2021 with a brand new cast of celebrities, including Capital’s very own Roman Kemp.

Celebrity Gogglebox is returning with some familiar faces about to hit our TV screens every Friday night.

As well as celebs who have taken part in the series before, such as Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, some new additions have been added like ITV breakfast show host Lorraine Kelly.

Capital’s Roman Kemp returns to the series with his dad Martin, and comedian Mo Gilligan is also coming back with Babatunde Aleshe.

Channel 4 have announced more celebrity names will be announced in due course, but for now, here are the stars we know are returning to Celebrity Gogglebox...

Mo Gilligan is taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox 2021. Picture: Getty

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are returning to Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2021

Martin & Roman Kemp

Denise van Outen & Eddie Boxshall

Mo Gilligan & Babatunde Aleshe

Shaun Ryder & Bez

Nick and Liv Grimshaw

Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman

Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie Smith

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Clara Amfo and brother Andy

Clare Balding and Alice Arnold

Eamon Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Mel C and brother Paul

Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher

Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr

Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Taylor

Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Friday 4 June at 9pm, while a new series of the regular series will start in September.

