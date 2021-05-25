Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 Cast: Meet The Line-Up For The New Series
25 May 2021, 16:59
Celebrity Gogglebox is back for 2021 with a brand new cast of celebrities, including Capital’s very own Roman Kemp.
Celebrity Gogglebox is returning with some familiar faces about to hit our TV screens every Friday night.
As well as celebs who have taken part in the series before, such as Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, some new additions have been added like ITV breakfast show host Lorraine Kelly.
Capital’s Roman Kemp returns to the series with his dad Martin, and comedian Mo Gilligan is also coming back with Babatunde Aleshe.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Nominated For NTA Following Race, Pop & Power Documentary
Channel 4 have announced more celebrity names will be announced in due course, but for now, here are the stars we know are returning to Celebrity Gogglebox...
Cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2021
- Martin & Roman Kemp
- Denise van Outen & Eddie Boxshall
- Mo Gilligan & Babatunde Aleshe
- Shaun Ryder & Bez
- Nick and Liv Grimshaw
- Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman
- Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie Smith
- Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling
- Clara Amfo and brother Andy
- Clare Balding and Alice Arnold
- Eamon Holmes and Ruth Langsford
- Mel C and brother Paul
- Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher
- Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr
- Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Taylor
Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Friday 4 June at 9pm, while a new series of the regular series will start in September.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital