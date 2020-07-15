Cast Of Love Island UK Season 1 Now: Where Are The 2015 Contestants?

Love Island season one: Where are the cast now? Picture: ITV

Where are the cast of Love Island season one now? Let’s take a look…

Love Island season one aired way back in 2015, when the ITV2 series cemented itself as the obsession of the summer.

The 2015 series had stars including winners Jessica Hayes and Max Morley as well as Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark.

What are the cast of Love Island season one up to now? Here’s how their lives have changed…

Jessica Hayes

Jessica Hayes is now a mum of one. Picture: Jessica Hayes/Instagram

Jessica won the first series of Love Island with Max, but her life couldn’t be further from the reality TV drama now.

The 2015 star is now a mum to baby boy Presley with boyfriend Dan Lawry.

Max Morley

Max Morley spends his days travelling to exotic locations around the globe, documenting his experiences on Instagram.

His Instagram bio reads: “Not a blogger, just a lad enjoying life. Love Island winner.”

Jon Clark

Jon Clark now buys and sells luxury cars. Picture: Jon Clark/Instagram

Jon had a whirlwind experience on Love Island after meeting Hannah Elizabeth, even proposing on the show!

However, weeks after the series ended they split, leaving Jon devastated.

He went on to star on TOWIE and leads a glamorous lifestyle in Essex.

Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah Elizabeth is now also a mum. Picture: Hannah Elizabeth/Instagram

Hannah has become a mum to a little boy named Reggie in the past year, five years after reaching the Love Island season one final with ex Jon Clark.

She’s still modelling but also runs crystal healing classes.

Joshua Ritchie

Joshua ended up coming third with partner and good friend Lauren Richardson and went on to star on Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating.

He has since dated celebs including Charlotte Crosby and Olivia Bentley.

Josh also runs a jewellery brand, Ritch Jewls.

Luis Morrison

Luis Morrison often jets around the globe. Picture: Luis Morrison/Instagram

Luis and Cally stayed together for quite some time after meeting on Love Island in 2015, and they now share a daughter Vienna, three.

These days Luis sells luxury cars and holidays in Dubai. A lot.

Cally Jane Beech

Cally Jane and Luis Morrison have a little girl together. Picture: Cally Jane/Instagram

Cally has a huge following since appearing on Love Island season one.

These days, the mum of one collaborates with fashion brands on Instagram and is also a singer.

