Carole Baskin And Chrishell Stause Join Dancing With The Stars – And Twitter's Reactions Are Everything

2 September 2020, 15:24 | Updated: 2 September 2020, 15:34

Carole Baskin sent social media into full on meltdown when it was announced she’ll be on Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars, the US equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, have announced their line-up for the new series – and Carole Baskin’s name on the list has sparked some incredible reactions.

Justin Hartley And Rumoured New Girlfriend Go Instagram Official Following Divorce From Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is also among the celebrity contestants, as well as fellow Netflix star Monica Aldama, who was the head coach on Cheer, rapper Nelly, and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson.

Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis’ part on the competition has inspired some of the best memes we’ve seen this year…

One person tweeted: “I never thought I would hear Skai Jackson, Carole Baskin and Nev Schulman’s names mentioned together.”

“Logged on. Saw Carole Baskin is gonna be on dancing with the stars. Logged off,” tweeted someone else.

“2020 is really gonna f*** around and put Carole Baskin on Dancing with the Stars,” joked another.

Carole shot to fame at the start of this year on Netflix series Tiger King, when wild animal keeper Joe Exotic claimed she murdered her husband Don and fed him to her tigers.

Nelly will be on this year's Dancing with the Stars
Nelly will be on this year's Dancing with the Stars. Picture: Getty

Joe is serving 22 years for plotting to murder Carole, after she spent most of her career trying to shut down his zoo.

Chrishell’s appearance on DWTS sparked an equally huge response from fans, as viewers joked co-star and frenemy Davina Potraz might grease the dance floor ahead of her performance.

Backstreet boys’ AJ McLean is also on the line-up, as well as John Tucker Must Die actor Jesse Metcalfe, basketball star Charles Oakley and Catfish host Nev Schulman.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran names daughter after favourite book and recent getaway

Ed Sheeran's Baby Name 'Lyra Antarctica' Revealed: 'His Dark Materials' & Romantic Getaway Inspiration
Jason Bell is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Jason Bell Strictly Come Dancing: Who Is The NFL Player, What Is His Net Worth And Does He Have A Girlfriend?
Harry Styles is known for his famous curls

QUIZ: Prove You’re A True Harry Styles Fan And Match The Year To His Hairstyle

Features

James Jordan goes on Twitter rant about 'political correctness'

Ex-Strictly Star James Jordan Rants About 'Political Correctness' After Same Sex Couple Announcement
Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' Scheme offers five pounds off orders

How To Claim Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' & How Much Money Do You Get Off?

Gigi Hadid is taking on another TV role

Gigi Hadid Confirms New TV Role As Baby's Due Date Draws Closer

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor