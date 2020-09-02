Carole Baskin And Chrishell Stause Join Dancing With The Stars – And Twitter's Reactions Are Everything

Carole Baskin sent social media into full on meltdown when it was announced she’ll be on Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars, the US equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, have announced their line-up for the new series – and Carole Baskin’s name on the list has sparked some incredible reactions.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is also among the celebrity contestants, as well as fellow Netflix star Monica Aldama, who was the head coach on Cheer, rapper Nelly, and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson.

Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis’ part on the competition has inspired some of the best memes we’ve seen this year…

The dancer when they find out they are partnered with murderer Carole Baskin on #DWTS pic.twitter.com/RAnnkN4jxp — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 2, 2020

Carole Baskin when her assigned Dancing with the Stars dancer doesn’t follow her leadpic.twitter.com/g7yJBwbmzF — María Britto Farías💜 (@MariaBrittoF) September 2, 2020

I never thought I would hear skai jackson, carole baskin, and nev schulman’s names mentioned together pic.twitter.com/f5zsF7K0Hr — yeehaw🤠🇺🇸 (@holymolymemes) September 2, 2020

Carole Baskin killed her husband & took everything from Joe Exotic and still got cast on Dancing With the Stars??? pic.twitter.com/jI8aCNUrIh — alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 2, 2020

One person tweeted: “I never thought I would hear Skai Jackson, Carole Baskin and Nev Schulman’s names mentioned together.”

“Logged on. Saw Carole Baskin is gonna be on dancing with the stars. Logged off,” tweeted someone else.

“2020 is really gonna f*** around and put Carole Baskin on Dancing with the Stars,” joked another.

Carole shot to fame at the start of this year on Netflix series Tiger King, when wild animal keeper Joe Exotic claimed she murdered her husband Don and fed him to her tigers.

Nelly will be on this year's Dancing with the Stars. Picture: Getty

Joe is serving 22 years for plotting to murder Carole, after she spent most of her career trying to shut down his zoo.

Chrishell’s appearance on DWTS sparked an equally huge response from fans, as viewers joked co-star and frenemy Davina Potraz might grease the dance floor ahead of her performance.

Backstreet boys’ AJ McLean is also on the line-up, as well as John Tucker Must Die actor Jesse Metcalfe, basketball star Charles Oakley and Catfish host Nev Schulman.

