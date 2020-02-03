Brad Pitt Jokes About Prince Harry In Front Of William & Kate During BAFTA Speech

3 February 2020, 17:36

Brad Pitt referenced Prince Harry in his BAFTA speech
Brad Pitt referenced Prince Harry in his BAFTA speech. Picture: Getty

Although he may not have been present at the awards ceremony itself, Brad Pitt was still able to poke fun at Harry and Meghan in his speech.

If there's one topic of conversation that the British public take very seriously, it's the departure of Harry and Meghan from their royal duties. Of course, with news such as this, gives some the perfect opportunity to have a little fun.

Enter Brad Pitt. During his speech at the BAFTAs, which was read by co-star Margot Robbie, he brought up the controversial talking point... in front of Harry's brother Prince William!

WATCH: Margot Robbie Says Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Will Never Appear Alongside Her Harley Quinn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their royal duties behind
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their royal duties behind. Picture: Getty

Delivering the speech from a note left by Pitt, Robbie said, "I'm gonna name this Harry, 'cause (Brad) is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words, not mine. Thanks!"

Wills and Kate were good sports and laughed off the awkwardness whilst cameras cut to the couple.

Brad Pitt took home the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

Fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the tongue in cheek jibe. One fan wrote, 'He earned his British trophy, called it 'Harry' and took it to LA', whilst another added, 'I forgot Brad Pitt & George Clooney are friends...and the Clooney’s are friends of Harry & Meghan. Don’t asked, it finally clicked'.

