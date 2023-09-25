Big Brother 2023 Start Date Announced

25 September 2023, 10:48

Big Brother sees all in TV show promo

By Kathryn Knight

Big Brother’s grand comeback has finally been given a start date, and it’s just weeks away in October.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Big Brother’s return is 2023’s most anticipated TV show after its last season five years ago. And in October it will be back in our lives on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

ITV have confirmed Big Brother’s 2023 start date – Sunday 8th October.

The show will be following its original format, with less intervention from the outside world and less challenges.

Big Brother’s launch show will of course be the first episode, where hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu will introduce viewers to the brand new housemates.

Your Big Brother 2023 hosts
Your Big Brother 2023 hosts. Picture: ITV2

When is Big Brother’s 2023 start date?

Big Brother begins on Sunday 8th October. As is tradition, Big Brother: The Launch will be the first episode, a multi-channel launch on ITV1, ITV2 and streaming on ITVX. The rest of the series will air nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, except on Saturdays.

The iconic Big Brother house has been given a contemporary new look and will be where all the tasks, nominations and evictions take place.

The public will once again vote throughout the series, eventually deciding the winner who will go home with a ‘life-changing cash prize’

Big Brother: Late & Live will be the new spin-off show, hosted by AJ and Will from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience. It will be where evictees have their first live interview and will include exclusive features such as access to the camera runs, celebrity guests, debates and the weekly nomination results.

The ultimate social experiment is back
The ultimate social experiment is back. Picture: ITV

For those who don't want to miss a minute of the new series, Big Brother: Live Stream also makes its return, airing seven nights a week on ITVX.

Big Brother’s comeback is being hailed the television event of the year as the ultimate social experiment makes its highly-anticipated return.

It’s thought there are little changes to the show’s format this time around, except for less involvement from outsiders and less games.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have ignited dating rumours

The Latest On Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have split

Why Is Sophie Turner 'Suing' Joe Jonas?

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have named their second son Riot Rose

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Second Baby Name Meaning Is A Tribute To His Dad

The Gigi and Leonardo rumours expalined

Are Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists