Big Brother 2023 Line-Up: Meet The Housemates

Big Brother is back for 2023. Picture: ITV2

Get to know the Big Brother 2023 housemates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Big Brother is back on our TV screens after a long five-year absence and viewers are getting to know the housemates, including barman Jenkin, dancer Olivia, youth worker Halle and lawyer Jordan, who are just some of the contestants dominating the online conversation after the launch show.

While some of the housemates have been on TV before, including Farida who’s starred on Come Dine With Me, for most of them it’s their first time in the limelight. It comes after ITV confirmed the show would have “normal” members of the public taking part when they announced its comeback, something viewers were excited for after years of seeing influencers take part in similar reality series.

Big Brother will be broadcast every night, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2 for six weeks, so we’ll soon get to know all of the housemates as they take on the ultimate social experiment.

In the meantime, here’s a complete list of the housemates on this year’s Big Brother line-up.

Big Brother 2023 housemates

Meet Big Brother housemate Hallie

Jenkin

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Jenkin. Picture: ITV2

Age: 25

From: Bridgend

Occupation: Barman

Jenkin applied for Big Brother because he was ‘bored’ and fancied ‘something different.’ He said he likes meeting new people but his friends would describe him as ‘loud and messy and irritating.’

Asked for an interesting fact before he headed into the house, Jenkin said he’s ‘fluent in Welsh’ and can also rap Cardi B’s entire album.

If he goes on to win the £100k prize, Jenkin said he’d spend it on a giant online shopping haul and pay off his dad’s house.

Farida

Farida is no stranger to TV shows. Picture: ITV

Age: 50

From: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

Farida applied for Big Brother because she feels Asian culture is underrepresented on TV. She said: “A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it's been completely the opposite. I embrace it with confidence and it's actually given me lots of opportunities. I want to let people know that us Muslims, we really aren't suppressed. I'm far from suppressed - I used to be a holiday rep!’

Weeks before the show Farida starred on Blankety Blank and also featured on Come Dine With Me in 2009.

She said her family would describe her as, “Bubbly, fun - I’m the party! I'm a bit of a crazy one. I'm very sociable. I’m what you'd call the black sheep of the family.”

Tom

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Tom. Picture: ITV2

Age: 21

From: Somerset

Occupation: Butcher

Tom said he’s looking forward to ‘chatting s**t’ with people all day in the Big Brother house, as his family would describe him as, “Quite loud and chatty. I like to think I’m quite funny but I don’t know if they agree.”

Asked about his plans for the £100k prize, Tom said: “There’s a good couple of cars I want to buy. I’d probably put a good bit of it into savings for a house, and then probably spunk a trip to Ibiza or somewhere.”

Hallie

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Hallie. Picture: ITV2

Age: 18

From: London

Occupation: Youth Worker

Hallie applied for Big Brother because she feels “Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it.” She added: “It's about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life. I'm only 18 so I didn't grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I've been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really?

After meeting all of her housemates Hallie – who’s the youngest contestant – told them she’s transgender.

She said: “Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself. I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Trish

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Trish. Picture: ITV2

Age: 33

From: Luton

Occupation: Mum

Trish, a 33-year-old mum from Luton said she’d always wanted to apply for Big Brother as her friends would always tell her, “You'd be good in there, you're quite mouthy.”

Before heading into the house she said: “When I saw it was coming back I thought it was the universe telling me something so I just went for it. Also because I want to humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate.

“I want people to see that behind the stats and figures, there are real humans. We are important simply because we exist, not only when we participate in capitalism. We matter because we are alive and breathing - no human is illegal!”

Trish speaks three languages; English, French and Lingala, a native Congolese language.

Yinrun

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Yinrun. Picture: ITV2

Age: 25

From: Harrogate

Occupation: Customer Support Agent

Yinrun said she sees Big Brother as ‘another adventure’ and is excited to be ‘surrounded’ by ‘so many people from different walks of life.’

On how people would describe her, Yinrun said: “My boyfriend would describe me in three words - quirky but lovable. My friends in China think I am like the crazy mother because I always take care of them. I’m very playful.

Her dream for the £100k prize would be to live on a farm with chickens, growing organic vegetables and with a puppy.

Jordan

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Jordan. Picture: ITV2

Age: 25

From: Scunthorpe

Occupation: Lawyer

Jordan didn’t hold back when asked why he applied for Big Brother, explaining: “I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I'm interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don't really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself.”

As viewers will come to see, he loves floral shirts and his family would describe him as: “Flippant, sarcastic. They always say to me that they never know if I’m joking or not, so I suppose I could be difficult to read to some extent.”

Zak

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Zak. Picture: ITV2

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Occupation: Model

Zak is sure to turn some heads on Big Brother, taking part because he ‘feels like it's one of those shows where you can get your personality across.’

The model was born in Thailand, saying he ‘grew up in the jungle’ but later moved to Manchester. He said, “When I tell them my life story they are quite surprised. When I was a kid I used to collect snakes and everything.”

Asked about why he might get nominated, Zak said: “People might judge me because I’m a model. People often have a misconception but I'm a council estate boy. I'm not like a typical model, I'm a down to earth guy. People assume I’m arrogant but when they actually get to know me I’ve got a lot more to offer.”

Chanelle

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Chanelle. Picture: ITV2

Age: 29

From: Llanelli

Occupation: Dental Therapist

Chanelle said she ‘applied for Big Brother as a joke’ but decided to commit for the experience. She said she’s looking forward to ‘finding things out’ about all her housemates and ‘testing herself’ with all the tasks and challenges.

Asked about what she might get nominated for, Chanelle said: “Probably just for being annoying. In Wales, we have this saying 'I'll do it now in a minute'. So like, if I went to make food and I left a dish on the side, I have all good intentions of washing it but I'd be like, 'I'll do it now in a minute,' and it might be three hours later before I do it. So probably for silly stuff like that.”

Dylan

Dylan said he appeared on The Last Leg. Picture: ITV

Age: 39

From: Coventry

Occupation: DJ

Dylan applied for Big Brother after having people tell him ‘for years’ he’d be a great character for reality TV. He said he’s looking forward to meeting new people and is keen to see how he fares in the tasks and challenges.

A few years ago Dylan was in a motorbike accident that resulted in him having to have his leg amputated below the knee. Asked for an interesting fact about himself, he revealed: “I appeared on a TV show called The Last Leg about amputees - two years before I lost my leg!”

Noky

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Noky. Picture: ITV2

Age: 26

From: Derby

Occupation: Banker

Noky signed up to Big Brother after deciding to do something different. She took part in Miss Universe as Miss Great Britain and now wants to show ‘what pageant girls are really like’ to ‘disprove a lot of stereotypes around them.’

Asked how her friends and family would describe her, Noky said: “They would definitely say that I am very opinionated, I've got something to say about literally everything. They'll say that I can be very spontaneous. I think they can expect the unexpected with me at any point. Maybe slightly delusional as well? When I want something, I'll set my mind on it, even if it sounds really stupid, I know I can achieve it. So yeah, delusional too.”

Noky said sh’s most likely to get nominated for eviction for ‘sharing my opinion when I’m not asked for it.’

Matty

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Matty. Picture: ITV2

Age: 24

From: Isle of Man

Occupation: Doctor

Matty applied for Big Brother because he wants to ‘experience everything before I die’, saying he grew up watching the show and could ‘see myself in all these characters’.

Asked how his friends and family would describe him, Matty said: “They would say I'm quite like a lucky person or someone who really wants to experience life to its fullest and do everything that it has to offer. Someone who is kind and fun and doesn't take life too seriously.”

Paul

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Paul. Picture: ITV2

Age: 23

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Security Officer

Paul said he’s ‘always wanted’ to take part in Big Brother just for the ‘experience as a whole’. He described himself as, “extroverted to say the least. A bit nuts but also the agony aunt, like I’ll sit and speak with them but I’ll also take the p*** out of them.”

Asked why he might get nominated, Paul said: “Being the biggest wind up, eating all the food and being the loudest housemate.”

Henry

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Henry. Picture: ITV2

Age: 25

From: Cotswolds

Occupation: Food Writer

Henry sparked a conversation amongst viewers when he said he was looking forward to learning ‘life skills’ in the BB house, such as cooking, cleaning and washing.

“I’ve been a fan of the show, particularly in its later years,” he said of why he applied. “I think it's a very unique opportunity that not many people get to do. I don't think I really had my moment of craziness growing up. I know a lot of people went to do a gap year after uni but I went down quite a normal road and I thought, if not now, then when?”

Olivia

Big Brother 2023 housemate: Olivia. Picture: ITV2

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Dancer

Olivia was candid in why she applied for Big Brother, explaining, ‘I’ve got personality to sell and this is the best place for it’.

She said her family would describe her as: “Loud, confident, annoying. I'm the type of person who is up for anything. I'm the life and soul of the party. I’m that friend who people invite to things because at least I'll be fun. They know that they're guaranteed a good night if I'm there.”

Asked about why she might get nominated by her co-stars for eviction, Olivia said: “I think when people are in that hangry state, that's when I'll wind people up and grind their gears. I think they'll nominate me for being full on, and for my brutal honesty and oversharing of opinions.”

Kerry

Kerry starred on Deal or No Deal. Picture: ITV

Age: 40

From: Essex

Occupation: NHS Manager

Asked why she applied for Big Brother, Kerry said it’s the ‘ultimate reality TV show ever’ but never applied before because of her multiple sclerosis.

She explained: “So the reason why I never applied before is because I always saw those whacking great big stairs to get into the house. It just felt a little bit unachievable because for the first three years of my illness I was in a wheelchair. When I saw it was coming back and searching for real people from all walks of life, I thought, this is my year.”

Asked what she might get nominated for eviction for, Kerry said: “Probably for being a bit bossy. I'm gonna really try not to be but I really like things to go my way. I definitely talk too much and I'm loud. My husband always says that even my whisper is a normal person's talking voice.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.