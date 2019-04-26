Avengers: Endgame: What's The Sound In The Post-Credits Scene?

26 April 2019, 13:01

What is the sound at the end of the Avengers: Endgame credits?
What is the sound at the end of the Avengers: Endgame credits? Picture: Marvel Studios/Getty Images

Does Avengers: Endgame have a post-credits scene? And what is the noise at the end of the credits?

Avengers: Endgame doesn't have a post-credits scene like traditional Marvel films but there is still a treat in store for fans.

These secret scenes at the end of the credits have been a staple of Marvel's since 2009's Iron Man movie and are usually an extra gag or a tease to a future Marvel movie. However, Avengers: Endgame has something a little different...

Marvel Studios&squot; "Avengers: Endgame" Global Junket Press Conference
Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" Global Junket Press Conference. Picture: Getty

For anyone who sits through the credits, listen closely and you'll hear a strange clanging sound emerge towards the end.

Disney have confirmed that the sound is actually Tony Stark building his makeshift Iron Man suit back in the first movie - you know, the one where the Marvel Cinematic Universe began.

It's a touching tribute to the film's main star. After all, Iron Man's success kickstarted the movie franchise and Avengers: Endgame marks the end of Tony Stark's journey.

Spoiler alert but... at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark sacrifices himself in order to save the rest of humanity so the sound is a throwback to his origins and a reminder of how far the character has come.

Hot On Capital

Stormzy appeared on the first episode of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Stormzy And Jack Whitehall Launch The Brand New Podcast For Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

Selena Gomez hinted at Taylor Swift's 'Me!' in 2017

Selena Gomez Hinted At Taylor Swift's New Song 'ME!' Nearly Two Years Ago

Taylor Swift

Chloe Sims shared an Instagram Story of her daughter's father

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Finally Shares Photo Of Daughter, Madison's Father's Face
Hailey Bieber has responds to trolls talking about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Slams Trolls After Comparison To Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 'confirm' relationship

Stacey Dooley 'Confirms' Relationship With Strictly's Kevin Clifton On Instagram