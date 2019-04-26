Avengers: Endgame: What's The Sound In The Post-Credits Scene?

What is the sound at the end of the Avengers: Endgame credits? Picture: Marvel Studios/Getty Images

Does Avengers: Endgame have a post-credits scene? And what is the noise at the end of the credits?

Avengers: Endgame doesn't have a post-credits scene like traditional Marvel films but there is still a treat in store for fans.

These secret scenes at the end of the credits have been a staple of Marvel's since 2009's Iron Man movie and are usually an extra gag or a tease to a future Marvel movie. However, Avengers: Endgame has something a little different...

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" Global Junket Press Conference. Picture: Getty

For anyone who sits through the credits, listen closely and you'll hear a strange clanging sound emerge towards the end.

Disney have confirmed that the sound is actually Tony Stark building his makeshift Iron Man suit back in the first movie - you know, the one where the Marvel Cinematic Universe began.

It's a touching tribute to the film's main star. After all, Iron Man's success kickstarted the movie franchise and Avengers: Endgame marks the end of Tony Stark's journey.

Spoiler alert but... at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark sacrifices himself in order to save the rest of humanity so the sound is a throwback to his origins and a reminder of how far the character has come.