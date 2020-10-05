Inside Amy Childs’ Luxury Essex Home As She Returns To TOWIE

Amy Childs has a gorgeous home in Essex with her two kids. Picture: Amy Childs/Instagram

Amy Childs often shows fans inside her house where she lives with her two children, and the TOWIE star obviously has a glamorous abode.

Amy Childs recently returned to The Only Way Is Essex, after staying in her beloved hometown after leaving the show in 2011.

In the time she’s been away from the series, Amy welcomed daughter Polly, three, and son Ritchie, two.

Zara McDermott Addresses Cheating On Sam Thompson As She Publicly Asks For His Forgiveness

She’s also got a new boyfriend, Tim, a businessman, and the mum-of-two will soon be moving house to adapt to her expanding family.

Amy Childs has a crushed velvet sofa in her conservatory. Picture: Amy Childs/Instagram

Amy Childs and her boyfriend have a bar in the garden. Picture: Amy Childs/Instagram

But before making the big move, Amy has been sharing glimpses inside her family home which is immaculate despite being filled with her children’s toys.

The living room has a huge, crushed velvet sofa – a texture loved by her fellow TOWIE stars, and is positioned in front of big glass windows overlooking her stunning garden.

Amy Childs' wardrobes are perfectly organised. Picture: Amy Childs/Instagram

Amy Childs' kids toys are tucked away in personalised toy boxes. Picture: Amy Childs/Instagram

Amy Childs' kitchen is a sleek black and white theme. Picture: Amy Childs/Instagram

In the kitchen, Amy and her kids have a spacious living area and modern white units framed by shiny black granite surfaces with an American fridge freezer to match.

When showing off her glamorous outfits, Amy poses in front of a huge wooden-framed mirror revealing the cream walls and brown wooden flooring in each room.

Amy Childs celebrated her 30th birthday at home. Picture: Amy Childs/Instagram

Amy Childs' daughter turned three this year. Picture: Amy Childs/Instagram

And to keep her son and daughter’s toys firmly out of sight the reality star has toy boxes dotted throughout the house.

To keep her own belongings out of the hands of her little ones, Amy has floor-to-ceiling wardrobe space with perfectly arranged shelves.

In the garden, Amy and her boyfriend have their own bar, complete with champagne and a huge ice bucket, ideal for entertaining outside.

Amy’s house has plenty of space for guests, throwing Polly a princess-themed birthday party earlier this year and celebrating her 30th birthday at home by filling her living room with balloons.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News