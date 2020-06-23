Amanda Seyfried Is Keen For Mamma Mia 3 To Happen After Producer Revealed “There’s Meant To Be A Trilogy"

Rumours are flying about that Mamma Mia could be making a comeback with a third film. Picture: PA/Universal

Amanda Seyfried has spoken about the possibility of doing another Mamma Mia film.

Amanda Seyfried has expressed she’s optimistic for Mamma Mia 3 to happen.

Speaking to Collider, the actress was asked about the possibility of being part of a new instalment to the popular musical films, and she admitted she’d be so up for it!

Speaking about the movie’s sequel and how she’d feel about a trilogy, she said: "Well it’s a better story, because they had something to grow on. Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck.

"With the second story, it could have been anything. Having Meryl’s character die kind of gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you’re like, no, we don’t want to lose her. But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back.”

Amanda Seyfried starred in the previous two Mamma Mia sequels. Picture: PA

Amanda continued: "And Lily James can play young Meryl. It was just perfect. It was so well written. Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other. That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?

"So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3, but I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie.

"Because we’d have to use “Super Trooper” again and we’d have to use “Mamma Mia” again and have to use them in a different way.”

Mamma Mia 2 was released two years ago. Picture: Universal

However, according to the film’s creator, Julia Craymer, there is actually meant to be a third Mamma Mia film.

Speaking to a tabloid, she revealed: "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

The second instalment of the film series was released in 2018, which was ten years after the first one came to our screens, so it’s no surprise fans are longing for another!

