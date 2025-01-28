Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Patti LuPone reveals future of show

28 January 2025, 16:36

Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Patti LuPone reveals future of show
Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Patti LuPone reveals future of show. Picture: Disney+
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

We finally know if Agatha All Along season 2 is happening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coven assemble! Patti LuPone has opened up about the future of Agatha All Along and teased if season 2 is coming.

There's no denying that Agatha All Along was one of 2024's most popular TV shows. Not only did Marvel fans adore how the series built on the lore of WandaVision but it also introduced a whole new fanbase to Agatha Harkness. On top of that, people couldn't get enough of the all-star cast including the likes of Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone.

Is Agatha All Along season 2 happening though? As it stands, Disney+ are yet to confirm what's next for the iconic Marvel series. However, Patti LuPone has just let slip the answer in a new exclusive interview with Andy Cohen.

Watch the new Agatha All Along trailer

Speaking to Andy Cohen about season 2 on Andy Cohen Live, Patti did not mince her words. When asked if the show is coming back for a second season, Patti said: "There won't be one. Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”

Ever the spoiler queen, Patti then explained exactly why Jac decided to end Agatha All Along with just one season. In a second quote, Patti continued: "[Jac] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons'. She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs."

Patti then revealed that she hopes to work with Jac again: "I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic."

Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2
Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2. Picture: Alamy

With Lilia Calderau dying in Agatha All Along, it seems unlikely that Patti will come back to the Marvel universe but it's still possible that we could see more from other Agatha All Along characters in future MCU projects.

While Agatha All Along is not coming back for a second season, Disney have confirmed that their new series Vision Quest will act as the final part of the WandaVision and Agatha All Along trilogy.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if any Agatha All Along characters are cast in Vision Quest.

Watch the latest Capital Buzz Marvel interviews here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

GK Barry teases new TV show with I'm A Celeb bestie Reverend Richard Coles

GK Barry teases upcoming TV show with I'm A Celeb bestie Reverend Richard Coles

Luca Bish's sister's emotional response to him crying on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Luca Bish's sister shares emotional response to him crying on All Stars

Love Island

MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year

When does Married At First Sight Australia 2025 start?

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3

Ryan and Adam Thomas react to Scott and Luca's explosive Love Island row

Love Island's Scott Thomas' brother wants him to "come home" after Luca Bish row

Love Island

Love Island: All Stars is being filmed in South Africa

Where is Love Island: All Stars 2025 being filmed?

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Love Island's Ron Hall explains how he went blind in one eye

Love Island

Explaining Ronnie and Harriett's Love Island journey

What happened between Ronnie and Harriett? Explaining their Love Island journey

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits