Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Patti LuPone reveals future of show

By Sam Prance

We finally know if Agatha All Along season 2 is happening.

Coven assemble! Patti LuPone has opened up about the future of Agatha All Along and teased if season 2 is coming.

There's no denying that Agatha All Along was one of 2024's most popular TV shows. Not only did Marvel fans adore how the series built on the lore of WandaVision but it also introduced a whole new fanbase to Agatha Harkness. On top of that, people couldn't get enough of the all-star cast including the likes of Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone.

Is Agatha All Along season 2 happening though? As it stands, Disney+ are yet to confirm what's next for the iconic Marvel series. However, Patti LuPone has just let slip the answer in a new exclusive interview with Andy Cohen.

Speaking to Andy Cohen about season 2 on Andy Cohen Live, Patti did not mince her words. When asked if the show is coming back for a second season, Patti said: "There won't be one. Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”

Ever the spoiler queen, Patti then explained exactly why Jac decided to end Agatha All Along with just one season. In a second quote, Patti continued: "[Jac] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons'. She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs."

Patti then revealed that she hopes to work with Jac again: "I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic."

With Lilia Calderau dying in Agatha All Along, it seems unlikely that Patti will come back to the Marvel universe but it's still possible that we could see more from other Agatha All Along characters in future MCU projects.

While Agatha All Along is not coming back for a second season, Disney have confirmed that their new series Vision Quest will act as the final part of the WandaVision and Agatha All Along trilogy.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if any Agatha All Along characters are cast in Vision Quest.

