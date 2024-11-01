Agatha All Along makes history with Marvel's first lesbian kiss

1 November 2024, 14:06 | Updated: 1 November 2024, 17:24

Marvel's Agatha All Along has made history
Marvel's Agatha All Along has made history. Picture: Marvel
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

Marvel’s Agatha All Along has made history by airing their first proper lesbian kiss in a nail-biting series climax.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marvel's Agatha All Along has just made MCU history by including the franchise's first major lesbian kiss between Kathryn Hahn's Agatha and Aubrey Plaza's Rio.

Since debuting in September, the WandaVision spin-off has become an absolute must-watch with fans and critics alike hailing it as one of Marvel's best TV shows.

Starring Kathryn Hahn, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, the limited series was teased as "the gayest project Marvel has ever done" – and the cast agreed, with Aubrey saying there'll be a “gay explosion by the end of it.”

And they weren't wrong. Agatha All Along has an unprecedented amount of LGBTQ+ representation including queer actors (Joe, Sasheer, Aubrey) as well as prominent queer characters in Teen (a.k.a. Billy) and former lovers Agatha and Rio.

In the final episodes of the series, the show delivers on its promise with a full-on kiss between Agatha and Rio and fans are living for it.

Kathryn Hahn stars as Agatha
Kathryn Hahn stars as Agatha. Picture: Getty

With the bar raised and fan expectations set, this time Marvel had no plans to disappoint. In the past, the MCU has been criticised for being “behind the times” in terms of gay representation, something Joe Locke himself spoke about to publications such as Digital Spy.

Throughout Agatha All Along, there's plenty of hints that Agatha is not straight and in episode 7, she confirms as such when she says: "If you want straight answers, ask a straight lady". The series also scattered several moments of magical chemistry between Agatha and Rio throughout, hinting at a past romantic relationship.

In episode eight, when Agatha and Teen reach the end of The Witches' Road, Agatha and Rio (who is literally Death) face off in a huge battle. Right at the end, Agatha and Rio share an epic and passionate kiss.

The historic kiss was a way for Agatha to sacrifice herself to save Billy. Knowing it would kill her, Agatha succumbed to death, kissing Rio one last time before dying.

Agatha and Rio share a kiss in episode eight
Agatha and Rio share a kiss in episode eight. Picture: Marvel

And thus history was made, with Agatha and Rio now becoming the first major lesbian kiss to air in a Marvel project. There's still several other LGBTQ+ characters who exist in the MCU but none have seen such major queer moments like this in their own films.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it was the queerness of Michaela Coel’s character Aneka that drew her to the role. However, a full-on kiss between her and Florence Kasumba's Ayo was completely cut from the film. Instead, the film included Aneka kissing Ayo on the forehead.

Again in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who is canonically bisexual in the comics and the films, had a scene cut that showed a woman leaving her apartment. Director Taika Waititi told The i that it got cut because “people were just so confused”. He added: “We should have just had her [Valkyrie] come out and kiss her”.

In Eternals, Brian Tyree Henry's character Phastos was the first superhero to be depicted as gay in an MCU film. His husband and children are included in the movie, but unfortunately, fans won’t get to see any more of that as the sequel has reportedly been scrapped.

Michaela Coel's character Aneka is canonically queer
Michaela Coel's character Aneka is canonically queer. Picture: Marvel

To see such a beautifully full scene between Agatha and Rio was meaningful to anyone who watched it, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, some of whom took to X/Twitter to celebrate.

“I stood up and applauded in my room alone,” one wrote. Meanwhile, another exclaimed: “Oh let’s goo lesbians finally!!”

The overall positive response has faced only the smallest bit of critique, in that Agatha’s act of love leads to her death and some fans have complained about the show falling into the common ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope.

A trope that often sees LGBTQ+ characters immediately die after finally taking steps towards their own happiness and a small number of fans are upset that the story of Agatha and Rio will end as yet “another tragic sapphic ending.”

Watch the latest Capital Buzz Marvel interviews here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Hailey Bieber shares sweet glimpse of baby Jack Blues in new picture

Hailey Bieber shares sweet glimpse of baby Jack Blues in new picture

MAFS UK's Amy backs Sacha's comments in Luke row

MAFS UK's Amy defends Sacha amid backlash for Luke row

TV & Film

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place criticised for "replacing" Jennifer Stone with Harper lookalike

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place criticised for "replacing" Jennifer Stone with Harper lookalike

TV & Film

McFly's Danny Jones 'set to join' I'm A Celebrity

McFly's Danny Jones 'set to join' I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits