7 Channel 4 Shows You Need In Your Life This Christmas

21 December 2023, 11:05

Channel 4 has plenty of streaming options
Channel 4 has plenty of streaming options. Picture: Channel 4

By Kathryn Knight

The Christmas period is the perfect time to catch up on TV classics and Channel 4 have plenty to keep us entertained.

If you’ve been saying all year that you “must” sit down and watch that TV series everyone’s been recommending to you, the Christmas break is the ideal time to do just that.

It’s also time to re-visit some nostalgic favourites that’ll simply never get old, whether it’s as cosy and vintage as The Snowman or as hilarious as The Inbetweeners.

Channel 4 have all the options you could possibly need this festive period, so we’ve rounded up seven of the best titles to keep your time off as entertaining as possible.

Big Boys is now streaming on Channel 4
Big Boys is now streaming on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Big Boys

A freshers student leaves behind his "mummy's boy" life to start a new chapter... 10 minutes up the road at his local uni. We never thought a tale of bromance could be this funny.

After living at home with his mum the time comes for Jack to start university, where he meets polar opposite roommate, mature student Danny. The duo couldn’t be further apart in personality traits but they form an unlikely bond that’s as adorable as it is random.

Couple Next Door is now streaming on Channel 4
Couple Next Door is now streaming on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Couple Next Door

A nail-biting drama that doesn’t pan out how you’d expect, The Couple Next Door follows a young couple who move to the suburbs and strike up a friendship with their new neighbours, a glamorous yoga instructor called Beck and a traffic cop called Danny, who get a bit too friendly.

The addictively dark drama sees the couples become increasingly close until one unexpected night changes everything.

The Snowman is now streaming on Channel 4
The Snowman is now streaming on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

The Snowman

It’s been over 40 years since The Snowman first aired and to celebrate the anniversary last year Channel 4 added The Snowman to its streaming service!

The 80's animation remains a Christmas classic for every age, telling the story of a young boy whose snowman comes to life on Christmas Eve. The snowman takes him on a magical journey to meet Santa Claus and will melt your heart no matter how many times you watch it.

Taskmaster is now streaming on Channel 4
Taskmaster is now streaming on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Taskmaster

You’ve already heard all about Taskmaster and now it’s time to catch up on the latest series. Hosted by comedian Greg Davies, aka the Taskmaster, and sidekick Little Alex Horne, this BAFTA-winning game show sees famous faces take on the most wild challenges, from wheeling giant rubber ducks across a field to writing a 10 word story while running.

Comedians who have taken part include James Acaster, Daisy May Cooper, Lucy Beaumont, Sue Perkins and Judi Love.

Derry Girls is now streaming on Channel 4
Derry Girls is now streaming on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Derry Girls

Set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, Derry Girls is guaranteed to give you all the LOLs. The comedy series follows five teenagers; Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James who attend a Catholic girls school – where James is the first and only boy.

Every day brings a new hilarious adventure as they slowly learn what it means to be an adult while the world is changing around them and their home in Northern Ireland is changing too.

The Inbetweeners is now streaming on Channel 4
The Inbetweeners is now streaming on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

The Inbetweeners

You don’t need us to tell you about The Inbetweeners! This series is really like no other in the way it captured an entire generation, following Will, Jay, Neil and Simon as they try and survive brutal British school life.

The awkward foursome are cringe-worthy in a way we can’t look away from as they embarrass themselves at house parties, tell far-fetched tales of boyhood and get too drunk too quickly.

Friday Night Dinner is now streaming on Channel 4
Friday Night Dinner is now streaming on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Friday Night Dinner

For those who love The Inbetweeners, Friday Night Dinner should be your next watch. Starring Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal, this sitcom focuses on the regular Friday nights of an eccentric Jewish family whose evenings, despite good intentions, always seem to turn chaotic.

The end-of-week meal is anything but normal for brothers Adam and Jonny, whether there’s pranks at play or a visit from their terrifyingly socially-unaware neighbour Jim.

