Drag Race stars pay tribute to The Vivienne following their death

6 January 2025, 13:05 | Updated: 6 January 2025, 16:19

Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +, @monetxchange via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Monét X Change, Jinx Monsoon and multiple other queens have paid tribute to James Lee Williams.

Tributes to RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne have flooded social media in the wake of their death.

On January 5th, publicist Simon Jones announced that James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne, had passed away. In a statement, Simon wrote: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

"We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Now, many of The Vivienne's fellow drag artists, celebrity friends and loved ones have posted tributes to the beloved entertainer.

The Vivienne attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere
The Vivienne attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere. Picture: Getty

In an emotional Instagram post, The Vivienne's RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 co-star Baga Chipz wrote: "My beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world. Not just my sister but also my brother...You will always be the Velma to my Louise and I’ll always talk to you before I go onstage for every single show I do because let’s face it you were a b---0 power house when you hit that stage. Always there for me when I needed you."

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season 4 winner Monét X Change wrote: "You were easily one of the brightest stars that I’ve ever seen shine, and with beauty beyond compare. I’ll cherish every single hilarious, c----, shady, belly laughing moment we shared together; and will take comforting joy knowing I introduced you to your massive love for In-N-Out Burgers. I love you Viv! Save a seat for me Gail!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 star Tia Kofi tweeted: "This is an incredible loss to the British drag community and to the world. Viv represented UK drag at its absolute finest on stage and screen internationally. She was a mentor, an inspiration and a friend. This shock will be felt deeply by us all. Love you Viv."

On X/Twitter, RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 runner-up Kandy Muse wrote: "I am in utter shock, devastated and absolutely heartbroken, one of the sweetest person I've ever gotten to meet and spend time with- you kept me up while I was at my lowest in life on tour with your bright energy and smile, I'll miss you friend. rest easy you beauty."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 5 winner Jinx Monsoon shared a series of photos of The Vivienne with the caption: "I don’t entirely have words… She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages. It’s too soon for a curtain call but I know it’s a standing ovation. I love you Viv."

Ariana Grande also shared Jinx's tribute to her Instagram stories with three heart emojis.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall tweeted: "To be able to have someone you look up to become family is really a blessing. Every morning on set or at the hotel we would go out for breaks or lounge at the pool and talk about all the things we loved that made us who we were and about all the things we wanted to do. You made so much happen, things you didn’t even know you could and gagged us in the process too! I am really gonna miss you. And I really wanna thank you for your friendship! I love you."

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season 3 winner Trixie Mattell simply wrote: "Love you @THEVIVIENNEUK ❤️ what a wonderful artist."

Elsewhere, The Vivienne's RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season 7 co-star Yvie Oddly tweeted: "Completely gutted 💔 The world knew you for your immaculate poise, your immeasurable talent, and unbelievable beauty, but today we lost so much more.

"Thank you for your compassion, humanity, and your punk rock fighting spirit. Save me some mcfries in the next life sister."

Canada's Drag Race star Jimbo also wrote: "Can’t Stop Crying. Love you Viv."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio also said: "Rest well, @THEVIVIENNEUK. Thank you for sharing your light with all of us."

The Vivienne's fellow RuPaul's Drag Race UK winners Lawrence Chaney and Danny Beard shared tributes of their own, too.

Taking to Instagram, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote: "Heartbreaking, I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many.”

And the official RuPaul's Drag Race account paid tribute to The Vivienne by writing: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion.  Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time."

RuPaul has also written a personal tribute writing: "With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne—an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being."

RIP The Vivienne. Our thoughts are with James’ family, friends, loved ones and fans at this time.

