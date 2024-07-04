Spencer Matthews Plans To Break Marathon World Record For Global's Make Some Noise

Spencer Matthews is embarking on a huge fundraiser for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Spencer Matthews is just days away from embarking on a mammoth challenge to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise charity.

Full of optimism Made In Chelsea star turned British icon Spencer Matthews joined Capital Breakfast to share some ground-breaking news.

Spencer is just days away from embarking on 'The Great Desert Challenge' for Global's Make Some Noise charity which entails some of the toughest marathon conditions ever.

From July 29 to August 27 he will be attempting to complete 30 marathons in 30 days!

On why he's taking on the challenge, Spencer said: "I've done a few challenges, kind of multi-day ultras in the past. I've always come out of the experience, despite them being really painful, come out of them in a positive way."

Spencer Matthews will be embarking on a 30 day marathon challenge. Picture: Getty

"I'm aware of the incredible work that Make Some Noise do and just how many small charities they touch and I thought it would be an opportunity to try and do something, bigger [and] better," he explained.

If Spencer completes 'The Great Desert Challenge' he will be breaking the record for the number of marathons run on sand for a consecutive number of days. He's teamed up with Global and Guinness World Records to make this happen.

The marathons will be run in Jordan, in the Middle East, which is of course a completely different climate to the UK, so in preparation Spencer has been training by running in a heat chamber at London South Bank University.

Detailing this type of training he said: "They crank it up to about 50 degrees celsius and you run consistently for a couple of hours and it's pretty rough. I won't be running in 50, just to be clear, but midday temperatures will be about 48."

He said that everyday in Jordan the temperature will be hotter than the hottest day recorded in the UK, so it's going to be a huge challenge, but Spencer doesn't think it's impossible.

To support Spencer in this mega fundraiser you can donate £30 (a pound for every day and every marathon) here for Global's Make Some Noise.

