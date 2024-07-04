Spencer Matthews Plans To Break Marathon World Record For Global's Make Some Noise

4 July 2024, 10:03 | Updated: 4 July 2024, 10:14

Spencer Matthews is embarking on a huge fundraiser
Spencer Matthews is embarking on a huge fundraiser for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Spencer Matthews is just days away from embarking on a mammoth challenge to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise charity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Full of optimism Made In Chelsea star turned British icon Spencer Matthews joined Capital Breakfast to share some ground-breaking news.

Spencer is just days away from embarking on 'The Great Desert Challenge' for Global's Make Some Noise charity which entails some of the toughest marathon conditions ever.

From July 29 to August 27 he will be attempting to complete 30 marathons in 30 days!

On why he's taking on the challenge, Spencer said: "I've done a few challenges, kind of multi-day ultras in the past. I've always come out of the experience, despite them being really painful, come out of them in a positive way."

Spencer Matthews will be embarking on a 30 day marathon challenge
Spencer Matthews will be embarking on a 30 day marathon challenge. Picture: Getty

"I'm aware of the incredible work that Make Some Noise do and just how many small charities they touch and I thought it would be an opportunity to try and do something, bigger [and] better," he explained.

If Spencer completes 'The Great Desert Challenge' he will be breaking the record for the number of marathons run on sand for a consecutive number of days. He's teamed up with Global and Guinness World Records to make this happen.

The marathons will be run in Jordan, in the Middle East, which is of course a completely different climate to the UK, so in preparation Spencer has been training by running in a heat chamber at London South Bank University.

Detailing this type of training he said: "They crank it up to about 50 degrees celsius and you run consistently for a couple of hours and it's pretty rough. I won't be running in 50, just to be clear, but midday temperatures will be about 48."

He said that everyday in Jordan the temperature will be hotter than the hottest day recorded in the UK, so it's going to be a huge challenge, but Spencer doesn't think it's impossible.

To support Spencer in this mega fundraiser you can donate £30 (a pound for every day and every marathon) here for Global's Make Some Noise.

Listen to Spencer & Vogue

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

TV & Film

Footage of young Taylor Swift has emerged

Fans Say Taylor Swift 'Born To Be A Star' As Footage Of Her In School Emerges

Zac Efron has denied having plastic surgery

Zac Efron's Jaw Injury And Plastic Surgery Explained

Is Lana Del Rey Dating Quavo? Here's What They've Said About Their Relationship

Is Lana Del Rey Dating Quavo? Here's What They've Said About Their Song 'Tough'

Who did the OG boys and girls pick to couple up with after Casa Amor?

Who Coupled Up With Who On Casa Amor? The Casa Amor Couples

Love Island

Will there ever be a Violet and Edmund Bridgerton spin-off prequel series?

Bridgerton Violet And Edmund Spin-Off Prequel: Here's Why Julia Quinn Won't Write Their Book

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits