Aitch Adorably Shouts Out Little Sister Before ParalympicsGB Homecoming Performance

Aitch shouted out his sister ahead of his performance. Picture: Down’s Syndrome Association

By Abbie Reynolds

"Shout out Gracie": Aitch joined Capital ahead of performing at The National Lottery's ParalympicsGB Homecoming event.

The National Lottery's ParalympicsGB Homecoming event hosted at Utilita Arena Birmingham was graced by none other than Aitch and the Sugababes.

Capital's Niall Grey headed down to the Homecoming red carpet for a quick chat with Aitch ahead of his performance. The Mancunian rapper has been raising awareness for disabilities, specifically Down's syndrome, for a long time now as his younger sister Gracie was born with Down's syndrome.

In 2022 Aitch and Ed Sheeran released the track 'My G' in Gracie's honour and Aitch will be performing that in front of the nations hero's tonight.

Aitch is raising money for Down’s Syndrome Association. Picture: Instagram

As well as his Homecoming performance, Aitch and Niall chatted about his upcoming fundraiser, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for DSA (Down’s Syndrome Association).

He said he's been training for this mammoth task. "Not as much as we should be, but we are training for it," he admitted.

The rapper added: "We're getting it cracking. Training the lungs, training the legs."

After explaining who he's raising money for (DSA) he said: "Shout out Gracie."

Also performing at the event to celebrate Britain's Paralympians are Caity Baser, Craig David, Jonas Blue and Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman.

The National Lottery's ParalympicsGB Homecoming event will be aired on Channel 4 on Saturday night the 14th September.

