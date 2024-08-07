TikTok Sensation Big Manny Teaches Us Science On Capital Breakfast

Viral scientist TikToker Big Manny raps a science anthem!

By Kathryn Knight

TikTok sensation Big Manny joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, reminding us all why science is cool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Big Manny has 1.8 million followers on TikTok after sharing hundreds of videos showcasing easy science experiments people can safely recreate at home.

The social media star told Capital Breakfast all about where his passion for science came from, revealing his science teacher at school inspired him after seeing how much his face lit up when he was teaching the class.

After receiving a Bachelors and a Masters in biomedical science, Big Manny, who’s just published his first book called Science Is Lit, started working as a science technician in a secondary school.

Big Manny has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok. Picture: Global/TikTok

He realised during lockdown students were struggling with science while all the schools were closed, so he decided to make videos of his own for pupils to recreate and learn from.

Watch the full interview with Big Manny now on Global Player.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.