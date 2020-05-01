This Week's Best New Music, Including Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé & Halsey

1 May 2020, 11:41

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Marshmello released new music
Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Marshmello released new music. Picture: iTunes

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have recruited huge names to feature on remixes of their respective bops 'Savage' and 'Say So'.

As the weather gets warmer, and we're all still quarantining, there's only one thing we can do - enjoy brand new music every week.

  1. 'Savage Remix' - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

    'Savage Remix' - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé. Picture: iTunes

    Out of nowhere, Beyoncé jumped on the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' which rose to fame thanks to several TikTok dance trends.

    The song credits the likes of Jay-Z as songwriters, and will see all proceeds from the track will benefit Bread of Life Houston’s COVID-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Texas.

  2. 'Be Kind' - Marshmello & Halsey

    'Be Kind' - Marshmello & Halsey. Picture: iTunes

    "I don't know why you hide from the one and close your eyes to the one," sings Halsey on her recent collaboration with Marshmello.

    Halsey has been doing her bit to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including donate 100,000 masks to hospitals, and performing benefit livestreams.

  3. 'Dinner Guest' - AJ Tracey feat. MoStack

    'Dinner Guest' - AJ Tracey feat. MoStack. Picture: iTunes

    Similar to Megan The Stallion's 'Savage Remix', AJ Tracey surprise track, 'Dinner Guest', will see profits going to COVID-19 appeals.

    "All first week download profits from the single will be donated to the COVID-19 URGENT APPEAL, supporting NHS staff and volunteers as they put their lives on the line to help us get through the pandemic,” said AJ Tracey.

  4. 'Say So' - Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj

    'Say So' - Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj. Picture: iTunes

    It's been rumoured for some time, but now Doja Cat's 'Say So' featuring Nicki Minaj is out.

    "When they think they top the queen, they start fallin'," raps the 'Starships' singer.

