This Week's Best New Music, Including Nicki Minaj, Tom Walker And Ella Henderson

12 June 2020, 09:06

DaBaby, 6ix9ine and Surfaces all released new music
DaBaby, 6ix9ine and Surfaces all released new music. Picture: Getty

Surfaces have teamed up with Elton John on 'Learn to Fly', while the likes of Tom Walker and Ella Henderson also released new singles.

In what feels like our trillionth week in lockdown, many stars are still producing new music from their homes as they quarantine.

Luckily for us, you can hear all of those bops right here.

Friday, 12 June 2020

  1. 'ROCKSTAR - BLM REMIX' - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

  2. 'TROLLZ' - 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj

  3. 'Learn to Fly' - Surfaces & Elton John

  4. 'Don't Rush' - Young T & Bugsey feat. DaBaby

  5. 'Just for Now' - Maren Morris

  6. 'Forgive Me' - Chloe x Halle

  7. 'NO MAÑANA' - Black Eyed Peas & El Alfa

  8. 'Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)' - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

  9. 'VALENTINO - Imanbek Remix' - 24kGoldn & Imanbek

  10. 'Wait For You' - Tom Walker

  11. 'Rose Rouge' - Jorja Smith

  12. 'Take Care of You' - Ella Henderson

  13. 'Far Away From Home' - Sam Feldt & VIZE feat. Leony

  14. 'Bad Inna Bed' - Sean Paul

Friday, 5 June 2020

  1. 'JU$T' - Run The Jewels feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha

