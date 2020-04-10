This Week's Best New Music, Including Selena Gomez, Liam Payne and Yungen

10 April 2020, 08:35

Slena Gomez, Alesso and Charli XCX have released new music
Slena Gomez, Alesso and Charli XCX have released new music. Picture: iTunes

Selena Gomez has taken the world by storm with her new anthem, 'Boyfriend', while Liam Payne has teamed up with dance legend, Alesso.

With the whole world in lock-down, there's only one thing that can amuse us all from the comfort of our own homes, and that's some brand new music.

Friday, 10 April 2020

  1. 'Boyfriend' - Selena Gomez

  2. 'Midnight' - Alesso feat. Liam Payne

  3. 'Handsome' - Yungen feat. M24

  4. 'Section' - Yxng Bane

  5. 'Fear of Being Alone' - Lennon Stella

  6. 'forever' - Charli XCX

Friday, 3 April 2020

  1. 'Toosie Slide' - Drake

  2. 'Take Yourself Home' - Troye Sivan

  3. 'Nothing Compares' - The Weeknd

  4. 'Stained Glass' - Madison Beer

  5. 'Moving' - Love Regenerator & Eli Brown

