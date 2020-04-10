This Week's Best New Music, Including Selena Gomez, Liam Payne and Yungen
10 April 2020, 08:35
Selena Gomez has taken the world by storm with her new anthem, 'Boyfriend', while Liam Payne has teamed up with dance legend, Alesso.
With the whole world in lock-down, there's only one thing that can amuse us all from the comfort of our own homes, and that's some brand new music.
Friday, 10 April 2020
-
'Boyfriend' - Selena Gomez
-
'Midnight' - Alesso feat. Liam Payne
-
'Handsome' - Yungen feat. M24
-
'Section' - Yxng Bane
-
'Fear of Being Alone' - Lennon Stella
-
'forever' - Charli XCX
Friday, 3 April 2020
-
'Toosie Slide' - Drake
-
'Take Yourself Home' - Troye Sivan
-
'Nothing Compares' - The Weeknd
-
'Stained Glass' - Madison Beer
-
'Moving' - Love Regenerator & Eli Brown