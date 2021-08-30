Katherine Ryan Missus Tour: Dates, Venues, Tickets & All The Details You Need

Katherine Ryan is taking her tour 'Missus' on the road. Picture: PH

By Capital FM

Comedian Katherine Ryan is returning to the stage with her Missus tour – here's how to get tickets.

Stand-up comedian Katherine Ryan, star of Netflix hit series The Duchess, is taking her brand new show 'Missus' on the road.

The Canadian comedian is coming to a venue near you, adding an extra date at O2 Apollo Manchester due to high demand.

'Missus' kicks off in September, running through to 2022 and tickets are on sale now!

Here are all the details you need on getting into the show...

Dates

October 2021

Wed 6 Oct The Hawth Theatre, Crawley

Thu 7 Oct The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Fri 8 Oct Music Hall, Aberdeen

Sat 9 Oct Perth Concert Hall

Wed 13 Oct O2 Academy Leeds

Thu 14 Oct Harrogate Royal Hall Convention Centre

Sat 16 Oct The Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Wed 20 Oct Dorking Halls

Thu 21 Oct The Plaza, Stockport

Fri 22 Oct Middlesbrough Town Hall

November 2021

Thu 4 Nov Warwick Arts Centre

Fri 5 Nov The Great Hall, Exeter

Sat 6 Nov Plymouth Pavilions

Thu 11 Nov O2 Guildhall Southampton

Fri 12 Nov Engine Shed, Lincoln

Sat 13 Nov Liverpool Empire Theatre

Fri 19 Nov Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Sat 20 Nov Poole Lighthouse Concert Hall

Sun 21 Nov Bristol Hippodrome

Thu 25 Nov The Winter Gardens, Margate

Fri 26 Nov Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Sat 27 Nov Reading Arts

December 2021

Thu 2 Dec Pyramid & Parr Hall, Warrington

Fri 3 Dec St George's Hall, Bradford

Sat 4 Dec William Aston Hall, Wrexham

Thu 9 Dec York Barbican

Fri 10 Dec Sheffield City Hall

Sat 11 Dec O2 Manchester Apollo

January 2022

Thu 20 Jan Colchester Charter Hall

Fri 21 Jan Cheltenham Town Hall

Sat 22 Jan De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Thu 27 Jan Ipswich Regent Theatre

Fri 28 Jan Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 29 Jan Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

February 2022

Thu 3 Feb Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Fri 4 Feb Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sat 5 Feb New Theatre Oxford

Thu 10 Feb The Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Fri 11 Feb Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sat 12 Feb De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thu 24 Feb O2 City Hall Newcastle

Fri 25 Feb Scarborough Spa Doncaster Dome

Sat 26 Feb O2 Manchester Apollo

March 2022

Wed 2 Mar G Live, Guildford

Thu 3 Mar St Davids Hall, Cardiff

Fri 4 Mar Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 5 Mar Portsmouth Guildhall

Thu 10 Mar Worthing Assembly Hall

Fri 11 Mar The Anvil, Basingstoke

Sat 12 Mar Hall for Cornwall, Truro

Thu 17 Mar Milton Keynes Theatre

Fri 18 Mar Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno

Wed 23 Mar Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Thu 24 Mar White Rock Theatre, Hastings

Sat 26 Mar Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Thu 31 Mar The London Palladium

April 2022

Fri 1 Apr The London Palladium

Sat 2 Apr The London Palladium

Sat 9 Apr Brighton Centre

May 2022

Thu 12 May Norwich Theatre Royal

Sat 14 May Princess Theatre, Torquay

Fri 20 May New Theatre Peterborough

Sat 21 May Grimsby Auditorium

Wed 25 May The Ulster Hall, Belfast

How to get tickets

Tickets to Katherine Ryan's 'Missus' tour are available now!

You can get your hands on tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk

