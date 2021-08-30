Katherine Ryan Missus Tour: Dates, Venues, Tickets & All The Details You Need
Comedian Katherine Ryan is returning to the stage with her Missus tour – here's how to get tickets.
Stand-up comedian Katherine Ryan, star of Netflix hit series The Duchess, is taking her brand new show 'Missus' on the road.
The Canadian comedian is coming to a venue near you, adding an extra date at O2 Apollo Manchester due to high demand.
'Missus' kicks off in September, running through to 2022 and tickets are on sale now!
Here are all the details you need on getting into the show...
Dates
October 2021
Wed 6 Oct The Hawth Theatre, Crawley
Thu 7 Oct The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
Fri 8 Oct Music Hall, Aberdeen
Sat 9 Oct Perth Concert Hall
Wed 13 Oct O2 Academy Leeds
Thu 14 Oct Harrogate Royal Hall Convention Centre
Sat 16 Oct The Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Wed 20 Oct Dorking Halls
Thu 21 Oct The Plaza, Stockport
Fri 22 Oct Middlesbrough Town Hall
November 2021
Thu 4 Nov Warwick Arts Centre
Fri 5 Nov The Great Hall, Exeter
Sat 6 Nov Plymouth Pavilions
Thu 11 Nov O2 Guildhall Southampton
Fri 12 Nov Engine Shed, Lincoln
Sat 13 Nov Liverpool Empire Theatre
Fri 19 Nov Brighton Dome Concert Hall
Sat 20 Nov Poole Lighthouse Concert Hall
Sun 21 Nov Bristol Hippodrome
Thu 25 Nov The Winter Gardens, Margate
Fri 26 Nov Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Sat 27 Nov Reading Arts
December 2021
Thu 2 Dec Pyramid & Parr Hall, Warrington
Fri 3 Dec St George's Hall, Bradford
Sat 4 Dec William Aston Hall, Wrexham
Thu 9 Dec York Barbican
Fri 10 Dec Sheffield City Hall
Sat 11 Dec O2 Manchester Apollo
January 2022
Thu 20 Jan Colchester Charter Hall
Fri 21 Jan Cheltenham Town Hall
Sat 22 Jan De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
Thu 27 Jan Ipswich Regent Theatre
Fri 28 Jan Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sat 29 Jan Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
February 2022
Thu 3 Feb Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Fri 4 Feb Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Sat 5 Feb New Theatre Oxford
Thu 10 Feb The Royal & Derngate, Northampton
Fri 11 Feb Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Sat 12 Feb De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Thu 24 Feb O2 City Hall Newcastle
Fri 25 Feb Scarborough Spa Doncaster Dome
Sat 26 Feb O2 Manchester Apollo
March 2022
Wed 2 Mar G Live, Guildford
Thu 3 Mar St Davids Hall, Cardiff
Fri 4 Mar Birmingham Utilita Arena
Sat 5 Mar Portsmouth Guildhall
Thu 10 Mar Worthing Assembly Hall
Fri 11 Mar The Anvil, Basingstoke
Sat 12 Mar Hall for Cornwall, Truro
Thu 17 Mar Milton Keynes Theatre
Fri 18 Mar Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno
Wed 23 Mar Churchill Theatre, Bromley
Thu 24 Mar White Rock Theatre, Hastings
Sat 26 Mar Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Thu 31 Mar The London Palladium
April 2022
Fri 1 Apr The London Palladium
Sat 2 Apr The London Palladium
Sat 9 Apr Brighton Centre
May 2022
Thu 12 May Norwich Theatre Royal
Sat 14 May Princess Theatre, Torquay
Fri 20 May New Theatre Peterborough
Sat 21 May Grimsby Auditorium
Wed 25 May The Ulster Hall, Belfast
How to get tickets
Tickets to Katherine Ryan's 'Missus' tour are available now!
You can get your hands on tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk
