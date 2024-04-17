Introducing Capital Buzz

Capital Buzz. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

Capital Buzz, previously known as PopBuzz. New name, same content.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hey besties, today we have some exciting news to share!

If you’re a PopBuzz reader, you might have noticed things look a bit different round here.

That’s because PopBuzz is joining forces with our Global sister brand Capital and we have a new name: Capital Buzz.

If you don’t already know, Capital is the UK’s No.1 Hit Music Station, playing the biggest hits from the hottest music artists, and home to the All New Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark & Sian Welby.

So, here’s what you need to know...

Capital Buzz will (still) be your destination for breaking celebrity news, fun interviews with your faves, memes and everything in-between.

We will have a new home under the Capital website - just head to the CapitalBuzz section from the homepage menu.

Aside from that, things will pretty much be the same.

If you want to watch the best celebrity interviews, head to the Capital Buzz YouTube channel.

If you want hilarious commentary on the weird and wonderful world of the internet, go follow our show Scroll Deep.

And if you want breaking news and memes, then you'll definitely want to check out our socials under the new handle @capitalbuzz.

Thanks to all our followers old and new for your continued support, and we cannot wait to go into our next era with you.

Team Capital Buzz xoxo