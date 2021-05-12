5 Hilarious Ways To Virtually Catch Up With Your Pals Right Now

Hilarious ways to stay virtually connected to your friends. Picture: Getty

Promoted by giffgaff

Here’s how you can stay connected to the friends you aren’t seeing in real life just yet.

Having casual meet-ups with friends is tougher than usual these days, so people are staying in touch and socialising via the virtual world.

It may feel like the only conversations you're having are via text and start with "sorry for the late reply", but there are actually a lot of ways to keep you and your friends chatting and entertained during your virtual calls - ways that probably haven’t even crossed your mind!

We’ve got you covered on how to stay connected to your pals – both old and new - right now.

Here are some super creative ways to spruce up your virtual calls…

There are many ways to stay virtually connected to your friends. Picture: Getty

Make a meme starter pack to bring everyone up to speed

We’re in 2021, everyone loves a meme, right?

Instead of sending a generic meme to your group chat, why don’t you try making your very own? Just get some of your most meme-able faces together and send them over to your pals - “On a scale of me 1 to me 10, how me are you feeling today?”

At least you can finally put all of those awful selfies stocked in the group chat to good use!

You can send memes to your friends to stay connected. Picture: Getty

Get those voice note series' going over WhatsApp

Sometimes typing out life updates can just take up so much time, it makes you compress all the goss and miss out some of the key details.

This is where voice notes come to the rescue - you can start a voice note series to keep the conversation flowing between you and your mates.

Not only will it encourage you to stay connected to your pals; you can go through all of your updates and make it into a series to make up for lost time.

Having a virtual clothes haul to share with your pals can keep the conversation flowing. Picture: Getty

Have a virtual clothes haul to show off all your new clothes

One of the best ways to get back up to date with your BFF is to see a whole year's worth of clothes you never got a chance to see them in, IRL.

Whether it’s their new birthday outfit or just some more pyjamas to lounge about in, why not try video calling your pals and doing a virtual clothes haul, showing off all of your new bits and bobs.

You can literally turn your living room into your runway and let them even pick out which outfit they like best.

Front row seat to an exclusive fashion show? Why not!

You can make a presentation to catch up with your friends' updates. Picture: Getty

Make a presentation to catch up with all the things you’ve missed

It may seem extra but let’s be honest, there’s no better way to get the low-down from your mates than sharing a full-blown presentation with all of the important details!

You can get as creative as you want and add some transitions as you go from one update to the next.

Once you start, you’ll be hooked and you can even turn it into a monthly event as you showcase all the most memorable parts of your life that happened in the past 30 days - genius, we know.

A virtual brunch is a good way to stay connected to your friends. Picture: Getty

Host a virtual brunch full of your favourite foods

Nothing says “let’s catch up” more than catching up over brunch!

This idea will keep you both full up in food and conversation, as you can virtually ‘cheers’ your coffees while tucking into your fave brunches.

To make it an even cuter bonding experience for you and your BFF, you could prepare your meals whilst on the phone to each other, giving each other tips on your recipes - it'll feel like you're in the same room!

Together with giffgaff, we're also encouraging you to pick up the phone and stay connected to the people you're not yet seeing in real life. Find out more here.