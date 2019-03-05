From Khloe Kardashian To Ariana Grande - 5 Fierce Female Celebs Who Prove You Don't Need A Man

Whether in a relationship or single, these ladies are serious #goals. Picture: Getty

Shout out to all the single ladies bossing it on their own.

Whether you're single or coupled up, these fierce female stars prove that you don't need a man - and they're BIG champions of female empowerment!

How Tall Are They? 37 Celebrity Heights You'd NEVER Believe Are True!

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe has had some horrible luck when it comes to boyfriends, but since her split from her cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson she's been channelling her energy into focusing on her child, True Thompson.

She didn't let the media storm directly after the news broke stop her from getting up and showing up to her work commitments as she put a brave face on the ordeal.

Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande

Ari is one of the most fierce single ladies around - and she's definitely not here for the double standards the media put on women.

She told Billboard in 2016, "If you're going to rave about how sexy a male artist looks with his shirt off, and a woman decides to get in her panties or show her boobies for a photo shoot, she needs to be treated with the same awe and admiration.

"I will say it until I'm an old-a** lady with my t*ts out at Whole Foods. I'll be in the produce aisle, naked at 95, with a sensible ponytail, one strand of hair left on my head and a Chanel bow."

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster is the prime example of never letting anyone's negativity hold you back. She revealed that one of her exes never believed in her, telling fans at the 2019 Oscars, "I had a boyfriend who told me I’d never succeed, never be nominated for a Grammy, never have a hit & hoped I’d fail.

"I said to him someday, when we’re not together, you won’t be able to order a cup of coffee at the f**king deli without hearing or seeing me.”

We bet her ex has eaten his words a LOT over the past few years!

Lady Gaga. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B

Whether or not Cardi's with her baby daddy, Offset, her main focus is on her baby daughter Kulture and her work. She's proven she can juggle being a single mother with her mad work schedule - and she makes sure Kulture is always number one.

Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Cheryl

Cheryl's previously spoken about refusing to be a victim of men's "s***ty decisions" after Ashley Cole cheated on her - and why she didn't change her name after their divorce.

She told The Times magazine in 2014, "It doesn't feel like his name. And I've built a lot of my life around it. The s**t I have to go through [changing my name] for his mistakes.

"I refuse to let somebody else's s***ty behaviour change me fundamentally... I'm not going to become bitter and twisted. I'm going to remain the person I am, with the values and beliefs I had and let you deal with [it]."

Cheryl. Picture: Instagram

Download Our Free App To Keep Up With All Things Capital!