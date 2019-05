QUIZ: Guess The Star Behind The Snapchat Filter

Guess the celebrity from the Snapchat filter. Picture: Capital

You may have seen these recognisable faces before, but not quite like this - after they've been through Snapchat's filters.

From 5 Seconds of Summer to Ava Max, we've got tonnes of stars heading to the #CapitalSTB. We're confident you can't wait to see them, but...

Will you be able to recognise them once they've been through gender-swapping Snapchat filters?