QUIZ: Which Holiday Stereotype Are You?

2 October 2018, 14:51 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 10:58

Which holiday stereotype are you?
Which holiday stereotype are you? Picture: Getty

We all have that one friend who's a little different from the rest of the gang on holiday. Now, take the test to find out which one you are on the vacay squad...

There's that one who's too hungover to do anything. There's the one who wears horrific clothes on the strip. And then there's you...

When it comes to holidays, there's a load of odd characters. Which is why we wanted to see which classic holiday stereotype you are.

(PS: Don't forget your suncream when you're taking this quiz.)

Watch Weekender: Boat Party on Tuesdays at 9PM on ITV2.

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Camila Cabello gushes about her BFF Taylor Swift, thanks her for Reputation Tour

WATCH: Camila Cabello Gush About Being A Die-Hard Taylor Swift Fan At Final Reputation Show
Sigrid wants to collab with Shawn Mendes.

WATCH: Sigrid Reveals She Wouldn't Rule Out A Collab With Shawn Mendes
Sigrid performed a breathtaking live session at Capital's All Star Bar.

WATCH: Sigrid Performs A Stunning Live Session Of Her New Song 'Sucker Punch', 'Strangers' & A Coldplay Cover
Rare insight into the BTS boys lives behind the scenes

WATCH: A Sneak Peek Into The Lives Of BTS From Jungkook's Self-Shot Documentary
Pete Davidson Jokes About Life With Ariana Grande On SNL

Pete Davidson Jokes About Life With Ariana Grande As She Supports Him Backstage At SNL

Latest Music News

Netflix is planning to release three new versions of 'The Circle'

Netflix Snaps Up ‘The Circle’ And Plan To Release Three Versions Of The Series

News

Kylie Jenner revealed she's been thinking about baby names for her second child in a Snapchat Q&A

Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans & Reveals Details About Second Baby On Snapchat
Harry Styles prayer candle

A Harry Styles Prayer Candle Exists & Here's How You Can Get One
Ariana Grande explains the reason for her pet pig, illegal in NY to a fan

Ariana Grande Justifies Reason For Her Illegal Pet Pig After Being Called Out On Twitter
Katy Perry announces she's taking a hiatus from music

Katy Perry Is Stepping Back From Music After Witness Tour, Doesn't Feel 'Part Of A Game' Anymore
Ariana Grande recently announced a one-off show in Las Vegas at the end of 2018

The Real Reason Behind Ariana Grande's Cryptic NSFW Post Finally Revealed
Little Mix hosted a listening party for their upcoming album for their fans

Little Mix's Upcoming Album Information Leaked After Fans Attend Listening Party
Rebecca Humphries penend a lengthy note to Twitter discussing the controversy

Seann Walsh's Girlfriend Releases Brutal Statement After He Kisses Strictly Partner
7PM Total - Global's Make Some Noise

Global's Make Some Noise - You Guys Raised £4,198,678 For Our Charities!
Nothing like third wheeling, eh Nick Jonas?

8 Signs You’re The Eternally Single One Of Your Friendship Group