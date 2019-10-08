QUIZ: Which Friend Are You In Your Group?

8 October 2019, 16:36

QUIZ: Which Friend Are You In Your Group?
QUIZ: Which Friend Are You In Your Group? Picture: ITV

Ever wondered which role you actually play in your friendship group?

Whether your gang are people you've been friends with for years or they're the crew that's only just come together, everyone has a specific role in the group – from organiser and WhatsApp group leader, to life of the party and the shoulder to cry on.

Find out which type of friend you are in our quiz below.

Watch award-winning comedy Plebs, all about the lives of three young tearaway Romans, Monday nights at 10pm on ITV2. Plus, for your chance to win an epic tech bundle - click here.

Hot On Capital

The Circle's 2018 winner Alex Hobern revealed what the experience is really like

The Circle 2018 Winner Alex Hobern Reveals Producers Went To Extreme Lengths To Keep Players Separate: ’They Chucked Haribo In And Left’

TV & Film

Emma Willis hosts The Circle 2019

When Does The Circle End? The Final Date Of The Channel 4 Series

TV & Film

Busayo is a 24-year-old from Camden

Who Is Busayo On The Circle? Meet The New Contestant Playing A ‘White Middle Class Man’

TV & Film

Lucas Dobre apologises to fans after bad meet & greet.

The Dobre Brothers Apologise After 'Miserable' Meet & Greet Video Goes Viral

News

Instagram is ditching their 'following' feature.

Instagram Removes 'Follow' Feature That Lets You Stalk People's Likes & Follows