11 Happy Instagram Accounts You Should Follow During Coronavirus

Steph Elswood, Emily Coxhead and Donte Colley's pages are some of the happy Instagram accounts you should be following right now. Picture: Instagram: @stephelswood/@emilycoxhead/@donte.colley

These are some 100% positive-vibes Instagram accounts you need to follow to feel good right now!

It's a pretty weird time at the moment with the coronavirus pandemic going on around the world.

The first thing to say is that you're not alone in your experiences and there's loads of people out there who are also feeling kinda strange about staying at home all the time and finding the COVID-19 news a little bit overwhelming.

> QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Friends?

Something that's always good to do no matter what's happening in the world is have a social media detox and unfollow any accounts that are making you feel sad, anxious or bad about yourself - you don't need them in your feed.

Once you've done that, there are plenty of positive, inspirational and cheerful Instagram accounts to be following instead.

We've picked out some of our favourite happy Instagram accounts that you should definitely follow to bring a bit of sunshine to your timeline in 2020, from cute animals to incredible artists...

So what's the best way to counter a load of bad news on your timeline? Replace it with a whole host of good news instead. The Happy Broadcast aims to provide "anxiety-free news" from around the globe, every single day.

Elsie Larson and Emma Chapman are sisters. Their motto is "stay home and make something" which is literally perfect advice right now and so on their feed you'll find do-it-yourself stuff like home decor projects, crafts and recipes.

You thought it was just humans getting used to working from home? Oh no. Here you'll find pics of pups working hard at their laptops ready for their next conference call, which have all been sent in by dog owners around the world.

Healthy Chef Steph is a British blogger and entrepreneur. Not only are her stories and feed full of positive vibes, Steph is also hosting 'Stay Sassy' dance classes on Instagram Live each week to power us through this strange time.

Instagram accounts don't get much happier than this! The Happy News is a real newspaper published throughout the year that only shares positive and uplifting stories - and their Insta feed is just the same.

Adam runs another account called @thingsarewhatyoumakeofthem which provides lil' doses of inspiration for artists and creative types. His own account is full of excellent quotes and daily reminders that, honestly, you're doing great.

So far on our list of happy Instagram accounts to follow there's been dogs, there's been art, but now... dogs and art together! Woof & Walls shows off cute dogs sat in front of cool street all over the world.

Mr Pokee is a super cute hedgehog and his Instagram feed is sure to put a smile on your face - mainly because it's impossible not to look at a picture of a smiling hedgehog and not be grinning back yourself.

This account comes for artist Carissa Potter Carlson. Carissa posts some of the amazing prints and illustrations she makes and you can even buy them on her website if you like - some are incredibly funny, others are just downright inspiring.

Donté Colley is a 22-year-old dancer from Toronto who shares some of his uplifting moves on his Insta account. Donte's dances remind you to stay strong and love yourself which is exactly the energy we need right now.

Charlotte Freeman is the author and designer behind this account, which is all about self-love and staying calm in a busy world. Expect notes, quotes and poems on the daily from Charlotte.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News