A Virtual Friends Quiz Is Happening Tonight To Honour The NHS – How To Take Part

There's a virtual Friends quiz taking place. Picture: Getty

If you think you are the expert of all things Friends, you might want to tune into the virtual quiz happening tonight.

Friends lovers and fans of Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe can get involved in a massive online quiz on the iconic TV series which will also help raise money for the NHS.

While the nation is in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have been looking for an array of activities to keep them entertained and this Friends quiz will certainly pass the time – and test your knowledge after no doubt re-watching the series over 10 times.

To practice your knowledge, try our very own Friends quiz.

If you think you know your phalanges from your moot points, here’s how you can take part…

Friends experts can test their knowledge on an online pub quiz. Picture: Getty

Tonight (Friday 27 March) British company Eventures are hosting a virtual pub quiz and tonight’s theme is all about Friends, in an edition titled The One With The Virtual Quiz.

The quiz will take place on their Facebook page here, where every Friday night they’ll be fronting a different theme of question – Gavin and Stacey is another theme they have planned in the coming weeks.

As well as testing the nation’s knowledge of the series’ best quotes and jokes, the quiz will also benefit the NHS, as everyone who wants to take part must pay £2 to their JustGiving page.

All you need to do is ‘like’ Eventures’ business page and donate £2 via the JustGiving link they have attached to the event – you must do this by 5pm and the quiz starts at 7.30 – could you be anymore excited?

When they first sparked the idea, it began as a low-key event but after it snowballed on social media they now have over 144 thousand people interested in getting involved.

Thousands of people have signed up, planning to gather round whoever they’re isolating with to play along too.

Although there can’t be a winner, playing with your mates can become a mini competition of its own, but will it be as intense as Monica and Ross during the Geller Cup?

There will be 80 questions, in 8 rounds of 10, with the answers read out at the end – the whole quiz should take about an hour and a half.

