5 Films To Get Excited About This Summer

Films to get excited about this summer. Picture: Getty/Disney

Treat yourself to some cinema fun this summer.

The reopening of cinemas has been long-anticipated by movie fans with many eager to get out and watch a film on the big screen with friends.

After getting bored of rewatching the same series in our living rooms, we're all glad the return to cinemas is finally back!

The choice of movies to watch is better than ever and we’ve rounded up five of the must-see films for you this summer!

There are lots of films you can enjoy in the cinemas this summer. Picture: Getty

Disney’s Cruella

Disney fans have been buzzing about the release of the live-action remake of Cruella.

The beloved Disney story is based on 101 Dalmations and stars Emma Stone as Cruella DeVil.

The trailer dropped earlier this year and it’s fair to say we have been counting down the days until we can see it in the cinema!

Godzilla vs. Kong

It’s the movie crossover we didn’t know we needed and now you can finally get ready to watch Godzilla vs. Kong in cinemas this summer!

The colliding of the two movie monster worlds is enough to get anyone excited about going to the cinema again, and if that’s not enough, an all-star list of actors have been cast to reel you in even more.

From Millie Bobby Brown to Alexander Skarsgård, we already know we’re going to be obsessed with this film!

Get yourself down to the cinemas this summer. Picture: Getty

Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious fans everywhere have been anticipating the release of the ninth instalment to the movie series since F&F 8 was released in 2017.

That means it’s been four whole years since we’ve been treated to the all-star ensemble of the film franchise (and no, watching the other 8 on repeat doesn’t count!).

As the iconic Fast and Furious family return to cinemas, so will we!

A Quiet Place 2

Following on from the first instalment of the movie, which was released in 2018, A Quiet Place 2 appears to be just as creepy as the first and the trailer will leave you with chills!

In yet another highly-anticipated sequel on the list, the film sees the Abbott family facing the terrors of the outside world as they’re forced to venture into the unknown - and you won’t want to miss it!

Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow has been on our watch list ever since it first got announced and after the release date was pushed back, it’s finally making it to our screens!

Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr and Rachel Weisz are just some of the all-star cast we’re expected to see in this action-packed flick, so call up your friends and make a day of it, you won’t regret it!

