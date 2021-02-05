Ed Sheeran's 30th Birthday On Capital: Vote For Ed’s Best Song… EVER!

Vote for Ed Sheeran's best song ever, to celebrate his 30th birthday. Picture: Capital

To celebrate Ed Sheeran's birthday, Capital is giving you the chance to crown one of his hits as the best - from 'The A-Team' to 'Afterglow'.

On Capital, we're celebrating Ed Sheeran's 30th birthday with one hell of a present - we're giving Ed's millions of Sheerios the chance to name one of his songs as Ed's Best Song... EVER!

We've shortlisted 25 of Ed's hits, including the likes of 'Beautiful People', 'Galway Girl' and 'You Need Me, I Don't Need You', giving you the chance to vote for your favourite.

And on 17 February, from 7PM Roman Kemp will be hosting a watch party, counting down your votes, and officially awarding your favourite track as Ed's Best Song... EVER! (Plus, you might even spot a few special guests, too.)